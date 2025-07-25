CBS projects Texas Tech for Final Four, All-American nods in 2025-26
The 2024-25 Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team reached the Elite Eight for the third time since 2018, but they were unable to overcome the explosive and dynamic Florida Gators, losing 84-79 to the eventual champions.
It was a season of growth for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders floundered against the NC State Wolfpack in the first round in 2024 and missed the NCAA Tournament entirely in 2023, but they returned with a top offense (No. 5 in KenPom offensive rating) and secured the third seed for the 2025 tournament.
The upcoming 2025-26 campaign could bring much of the same, as they were projected to get over the hump for the first time since the 2019 March Madness run that ended in a championship berth. CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter predicted that the Red Raiders would reach the Final Four, joining Kentucky, UConn, and Purdue among the nation's elite.
After losing by two possessions to the eventual champions, there is a lot of reason for optimism. Grant McCasland's squad has developed into one of the most dangerous offensive units in the nation. The Red Raiders ended the season in the top 20 in average scoring margin (+12.4, 10th), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.699, fifth), and 3-pointers made per game (10.0, 20th).
Even with forward Darrion Williams and guard Kevin Overton on their way out, Texas Tech's outlook is promising thanks to a strong transfer class. The team brought in guards LeJuan Watts (Washington State), Donovan Atwell (UNC Greensboro), and Tyeree Bryan (Santa Clara) as well as big man Luke Bamgboye from VCU.
Most importantly, the team returned JT Toppin and Christian Anderson, with the former being projected by Trotter to finish as a first-team All-American selectee, a step up from his second-team nod in 2024-25.
"Texas Tech's transfer portal haul is filled with excellent fits and both Grant McCasland and top offensive coordinator Jeff Linder are still patrolling the sidelines. Is there anything else you need to hear?" Trotter wrote. "Texas Tech has the pieces it needs to be a versatile offensive wagon."
With the coaching staff, starting roster talent, depth, and big-game experience, the Red Raiders could be in a prime position to make a deep run in March and potentially win a conference title for the first time since 2019.
