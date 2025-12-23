Texas Tech's LeJuan Watts Named Lute Olson National Player of the Week

The spotlight has found its way back to Lubbock, Texas, and this time it is shining brighter than ever. After a week that reshaped national perception of Texas Tech men’s basketball, the Red Raiders earned sweeping recognition for their efforts.

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced that sophomore guard Christian Anderson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week; he was also named one of the USBWA Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week. Meanwhile, junior forward LeJuan Watts collected Newcomer of the Week honors and was named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week.

Those accolades followed one of the most impactful weeks in recent program history for the No. 15-ranked Red Raiders, who improved to 9-3. Texas Tech picked up two wins during the stretch, capped by an unforgettable 82-81 upset of No. 3 Duke inside Madison Square Garden.

That victory elevated the Red Raiders in the national rankings and also set the stage for individual performances that demanded national attention.

Watts authored one of the most efficient scoring weeks the Big 12 has ever seen. Watts averaged 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals over two games.

His performance against Northern Colorado was historic. Watts scored a career-high 36 points while shooting 12-for-13 from the field. He opened the game by making his first 12 shots, missing only a late 3-pointer. That outing made him the first player in Big 12 history to score more than 35 points while shooting over 90% from the field in a single game.

Watts followed that effort with another strong showing against Duke, tallying 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. He reached the 20-point mark despite fouling out with 11 minutes left in regulation, underscoring how efficient and impactful his minutes were on the floor.

Anderson, meanwhile, averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game, including scoring 23 of his game-high 27 points in the second half of a 17-point comeback victory over Duke.

A Journey That Led to Lubbock

Watts is a redshirt junior playing his first season at Texas Tech, and his path to the Big 12 has been defined by consistent production. He began his career at Eastern Washington. There, he earned Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors before transferring to Washington State and earning All-WCC Honorable Mention recognition.

The Fresno, Calif., native arrived in Lubbock with 10 career double-doubles and one triple-double already on his résumé. He is also carrying forward a strong basketball lineage, as his late father, Walter Watts, starred at Utah and helped lead the Utes to the 1991 Sweet 16. That winning DNA has translated seamlessly under head coach Grant McCasland, with the younger Watts averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.

With national recognition secured and confidence soaring, Texas Tech now turns its attention to closing out non-conference play. The Red Raiders will host Winthrop at United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday, Dec. 28, with tip-off set for 1 p.m. CT on TNT.

As Big 12 play approaches, the emergence of Watts suggests Texas Tech is not simply riding a hot streak. The Red Raiders are announcing themselves as a legitimate national contender, built on poise and efficiency.

