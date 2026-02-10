New Raiders Coach Klint Kubiak Addresses Maxx Crosby’s Future With Team

As the Raiders introduced their 12th head coach since their last Super Bowl appearance, they brought in legends and Hall of Famers including Charles Woodson, Marcus Allen, Howie Long, Mike Haynes, Rich Gannon and Jim Plunkett to usher in a new era that’s reminiscent of the success the franchise achieved at its peak.

The Raiders have been marred in losing and dysfunction since that Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers over two decades ago, but are hoping their fortunes finally change with the hiring of Klint Kubiak, who comes to Las Vegas after winning a Super Bowl as the Seahawks offensive coordinator.

Kubiak made clear in his first comments as head coach that it was a “no-brainer” decision to come a historic franchise like the Raiders. He also noted that his message to Raider Nation is that he must earn their trust through actions, not words.

One key for the Raiders to achieve success and follow through on their hopes for Kubiak’s tenure would be to retain star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Kubiak shared Tuesday that he got to speak with Crosby in the morning and looks forward to having more conversations with the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end going forward.

"We want him to be a part of our success going forward, there's no doubt about that,” Kubiak added of Crosby. “He’s one of the best players in the NFL, that’s a no-brainer to get to work with Maxx and see him continue to have success with this organization.”

🔴🎥 Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses the media for the first time from Intermountain Health Performance Center. https://t.co/lWMR2OBdGK — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 10, 2026

Though Crosby has said through the years that he wants to remain a Raider, recent reports have suggested he now wants out of Las Vegas and has reportedly even told minority owner Tom Brady that he will never play for the Raiders again.

Crosby’s relationship with the team he’s spent his entire career with appeared to sour when the Raiders shut him down toward the end of the season due to injury, a decision he reportedly “vehemently disagreed” with. Crosby has regularly been a part of trade rumors, and a trade seemed more likely to come to fruition after he finished the 2025 season on a rocky note.

Crosby remains under contract with the Raiders after signing an extension last offseason, and Kubiak wants him in Las Vegas. Crosby both spoke to Kubiak and was present for his new coach’s introductory press conference—perhaps a sign that any rift between him and the franchise is fading.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated