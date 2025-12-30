Texas Tech Men's Basketball Extends Home Dominance With Blowout Win Over Winthrop

Texas Tech men’s basketball closed the non-conference chapter of its season decisively. They rolled past Winthrop 87–57 on Sunday in Lubbock. For the No. 15 Red Raiders, the win was about much more than just another tally in the win column. It marked their 46th consecutive non-conference victory at home. It's also a remarkable streak that stretches back to early 2020.

Texas Tech men’s basketball Takes Over Early

With the victory, Grant McCasland’s team wrapped up non-conference play at 10–3. All three losses came against Top-25 opponents in Illinois, Purdue, and Arkansas.

Sunday’s game was decided quickly, and sophomore guard Christian Anderson was the driving force. Anderson delivered a first half that will be remembered all season, pouring in 25 points before the break.

At halftime, he had outscored the entire Winthrop team, which managed just 21 points in the opening 20 minutes. Anderson finished the game with a team-high 29 points.

The performance was built directly on the momentum he generated eight days earlier at Madison Square Garden. That's where he scored 23 second-half points to help Texas Tech upset then-No. 3 Duke.

When combining that second half in New York with his first half against Winthrop, Anderson accounted for 48 points in just one half of basketball across two games. By intermission on Sunday, he had already made all four of his three-point attempts and scored the Red Raiders’ final 16 points of the half.

Midway through the first half, Texas Tech went on a stunning 24–0 run that lasted nearly eight minutes. During that stretch, Winthrop missed 14 straight shots, and the Red Raiders turned defensive pressure into a commanding 35–4 advantage.

Texas Tech shot an incredible 65.6 percent from the field in the first half, connecting on 21 of 32 attempts. Anderson, Jaylen Petty, and Donovan Atwell combined for nine made three-pointers, accounting for all 15 of the team’s first-half attempts from beyond the arc. The result was a 59–21 halftime lead, the largest first-half margin of the season for the Red Raiders.

The Team's Depth Showed After Halftime

Winthrop showed resilience after the break, outscoring Texas Tech 36–28 in the second half and opening the period with a 12–3 run. Kareem Rozier led the Eagles with 11 second-half points, while Logan Duncomb also finished with 11. All of Rozier’s scoring came after halftime.

Texas Tech’s offense cooled, as the Red Raiders shot 6-for-22 in the second half and made just one three-pointer. Even so, the depth of McCasland’s roster remained evident. Jaylen Petty finished with 20 points, Donovan Atwell added 14 points with four made threes, and JT Toppin continued his dominant stretch inside with 14 points and 11 rebounds. It was Toppin’s seventh double-double of the season and the 26th of his career across two seasons.

Under McCasland, Texas Tech is now 23–0 at home in non-conference games. The program has not lost a non-conference home game since an overtime defeat to No. 15 Kentucky on January 25, 2020. The Red Raiders open conference action Saturday at home against Oklahoma State with a noon tip-off.

