Texas Tech Needs Favorable Matchups to Make Run in NCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas — Physicality, not talent, was the central theme in the aftermath of Texas Tech’s 73-65 home loss to TCU.

The Red Raiders led by three at the half, but were outrebounded throughout the game 39-25. TCU was able to do whatever it wanted to do on the glass, including 16 offensive boards which tied a season-high Tuesday night along with 22 second chance points.

Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland acknowleged his team's shortcomings in the physicality department following the game. While he understands his squad can light up the floor from deep with talented scoring guards such as Christian Anderson, Jaylen Petty, and Donovan Atwell, it's hard to force round pegs in a squared hole when a key post presence in JT Toppinn went down with injury.

Instead of using it as an excuse, McCasland owns it and knows his team will be matchup dependent when it comes to postseason play. Despite having impressive wins over Duke, Houston, and Arizona on its resume, the Red Raiders have been humbled by mid-tier Big 12 teams because of mismatches.

"I do think that when you play a really physical team, it does take a lot out of us because we have skill," McCasland said. "If you were to characterize our players, you wouldn’t say that we’re a physically imposing team. Even though we have physical talent, we have great scoring and shooting in the perimeter, and the guard spots."

Texas Tech has relied on that perimeter strength for much of the season. The Red Raiders’ offensive rhythm often flows through guard play, spacing and shot creation rather than dominant interior size.

That approach has produced stretches of explosive scoring but can create challenges against teams that prioritize rebounding battles, rim protection and physical defense like TCU presented earlier this week.

McCasland noted that his roster contains capable bigs in the frontcourt, but their strengths differ from the traditional physical profile often associated with interior play. Although the Red Raiders won its first three games without Toppin in the lineup, the Red Raiders desperately need more of a steady presence inside the paint or an early exit in the NCAA Tournament awaits.



Against TCU, a team firmly on the bubble, that difference in physicality became noticeable as the game progressed. Physical possessions near the basket and extended defensive pressure forced Texas Tech into a style that required more energy to maintain.

"We’re not we’re not huge physically around the basket," McCasland said. LeJuan Watts and Luke (Bamgboye), LeJuan is skilled more so. And Luke’s a vertical athlete. And I think what we have is a good combination of basketball players, but I wouldn’t call us physical.

"We have to we have really ramp that up. And I do think that you could see it takes it out of us when we play a really physical [team] and then you got to turn around and play in a short amount of time. So am I concerned about it? Yes, but I’m not concerned about necessarily just the physical play, it’s the fight that we got to have in order to be successful."

Texas Tech's Christian Anderson handles the ball against TCU during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech has experimented with different lineup combinations throughout the season to balance defensive intensity with offensive production. McCasland pointed to moments where inserting additional forwards helped create the type of energy he wants to see, but acknowledged the challenge of maintaining that approach while keeping the offense efficient.

"I did think that we had the depth, because I loved it when you throw Tyree [Bryan] in there, and maybe some of his forwards in there and the way he wanted to play," McCasland said. "But then you start to get down offensively, and you’re trying to find that mix of what you want to keep putting out there.

"I got to do a better job making sure that we can maintain physicality and still put pressure on other teams in the way we play offense. Maybe we’re going to have to choose one or the other at some point, just to try to separate."

That balancing act remains a work in progress, but realizes he must find ways to ensure his team can withstand physical play without sacrificing the offensive pressure that has defined Texas Tech’s best performances this season.

McCasland understands that reality and believes addressing the issue now could determine how far the Red Raiders can go.

"But it’s definitely concerning," McCasland continued. "It’s a part of this game that we got to get a grip on before we get into these games that are elimination games.”

For Texas Tech, the loss to TCU may ultimately serve as more than a setback. It may also provide a clear blueprint for the adjustments required before it becomes sudden death in the tournament.

