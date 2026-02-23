How to Watch the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders Host the Cincinnati Bearcats
The No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders will host the Cincinnati Bearcats Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock with four games left to go in the 2026 regular season before "March Madness" officially gets underway.
The Red Raiders, still reeling from losing star player JT Toppin for the year with a torn ACL, were able to shrug the injury to the side last Saturday in their 100-72 win over the Kansas State Wildcats that saw Donovan Atwell and Christian Anderson carry the load offensively with 47 combined points.
Tech now faces their attention to another Big 12 team, the Cincinnati Bearcats, looking to continue to drive their NCAA Tournament stock higher.
Red Raiders vs. Bearcats
Texas Tech comes into the game with a 20-7 record in the 2025-26 season, and a 10-4 record against conference opponents, with Anderson leading the team with 19.1 points and 7.7 assists averaged across the campaign.
Cincinnati travels to Lubbock with an even 7-7 conference record and 15-12 overall, but currently ride a four-game winning streak, and are led in scoring and rebounding by senior forward Baba Miller with 13.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
The Bearcats' most recent win that extended their win to four came in a dominant upset over the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence last Saturday, resulting in a 84-68 Cincy win.
How To Watch the Action
- Who: Texas Tech Red Raiders 20-7 (10-4 Big 12) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-15 (2-11 Big 12)
- When: Tuesday, February 24, at 6:00 PM
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX
- TV/Streaming: FOX
- Radio: 950 AM/95.7 FM, Texas Tech Sports Network
About the Coaches
Grant McCasland, Texas Tech: McCasland is currently in his third season as the Texas Tech men's basketball head coach, fresh off of a trip to the Elite Eight during the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a 28-9 season record. Before moving to Lubbock, McCasland spent six years in Denton with the North Texas Mean Green, leading them to an NIT Championship during his final year with the program in 2023.
Wes Miller, Cincinnati: Miller strolls the Cincinnati sideline for his fifth season, making it to the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Classic last season. Miller is 97-71 in his tenure with the Bearcats, whom he joined in 2021 after spending a decade as the head coach of the UNC Greensboro Spartans. As a collegiate player, Miller won the 2005 NCAA Championship with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
