Red Raiders Men's Hoops vs. No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) are back in action on Saturday as they hit the road to take on the red hot Kansas State Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12).

Big 12 play has not been kind to the Red Raiders, as they have lost six straight games to drop to an uninspiring 0-6 in Big 12 play, their worst start in conference play in school history.

Their most recent loss was an 81-74 loss to Baylor, which was another rough loss that saw them cut a 16-point Baylor lead down to four in the second half but ultimately come up short in their comeback attempt.

As for the Wildcats, they are entering Saturday's matchup hoping to ride the momentum of their upset win over rival Kansas, which saw them pull out an 83-82 win.

These two teams are very similar on both ends of the court, with the Red Raiders averaging 76.1 points per game and holding opponents to 66.4 points per game. The Wildcats, though, are scoring 78.4 points per game and holding opponents to 68.1 points.

WHAT: Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12)

WHERE: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas (12,528)

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, 1 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: ESPN2

RADIO: Texas Tech Radio Network

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Kansas State -3.5

TOTAL: 145

MONEYLINE: Texas Tech +138, Kansas State -188

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with RedRaiderReview.com.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want The Latest in Breaking News and Insider Information on the Red Raiders? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Want Even More Texas Tech Red Raiders News? Check Out the SI.com Team Page Here