Red Raiders Men's Hoops vs. No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats: Live Game Updates

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) are back in action on Saturday as they hit the road to take on the red hot Kansas State Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12).

The Red Raiders have struggled mightily to start conference play, entering Saturday on a six-game losing streak with an 0-6 record against the Big 12 that they are looking to overcome.

However, the true cause for concern is the difference in play between non-conference and conference play.

In non-conference play the Red Raiders went 10-2 and outscored opponents 81.6-62.3, including three straight 100-point games to end non-conference play. However, in conference play they have been outscored 74.5-65, a complete 180 in scoring output.

As for the Wildcats, they have been red hot under first-year coach Jerome Tang. They are coming off an overtime 83-82 upset win over rival Kansas Jayhawks.

These two teams are very similar on both ends of the court, with the Red Raiders averaging 76.1 points per game and holding opponents to 66.4 points per game. The Wildcats, though, are scoring 78.4 points per game and holding opponents to 68.1 points.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Red Raiders hit the road for another Big 12 showdown against the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

Live updates will be available after tip off.

