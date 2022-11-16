Red Raiders Ranked No. 23 in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

In their second season under coach Mark Adams, the Texas Tech Red Raiders currently sit at 3-0 and have moved up to No. 23 overall in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

The latest rankings were announced prior to the Red Raiders' 64-55 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Monday, which was their 24th straight win at home in the United Supermarkets Arena.

While United Supermarkets Arena itself is an intimidating environment, Adams seems to have brought another level of intensity to Red Raider home games. They have won 17 non-conference home games in a row with Adams himself boasting a 20-0 record at home during his time as coach.

Texas Tech is no stranger to the AP Top 25, as the Red Raiders have now been ranked in 15 straight editions. They started the season ranked No. 25 overall, marking the third time in program history that the Red Raiders were ranked in the initial preseason rankings.

They were ranked as high as No. 9 overall last season and finished their season at No. 14.

Up next for the Red Raiders is their toughest test yet as they hit the road to take on the No. 10 ranked Creighton Bluejays, which will give Adams' squad a true early season non-conference test to see exactly where they stand ahead of Big 12 conference play.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here