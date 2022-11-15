No. 23 Red Raiders Men's Hoops Tame Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) got off to a quick start and held off the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) xx-xx on Monday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

Devion Harmon and Kevin Obanor poured in 15 points apiece while Pop Isaacs dumped in another 10 as the Red Raiders jumped out to an 8-2 lead early before extending that lead to 16-2 at the 11:40 mark of the first half.

But the Bulldogs rattled off a 25-14 run amid a string of 12 first-half Texas Tech turnovers for a score of 32-27 at the break.

Obanor was active in the first half hoping to be on his way to his 36th career double-double as he finished the first frame with 10 points and seven rebounds, but there was too much sloppy play for Tech in the last portion of the first half.

In the second half, the Bulldogs got as close as 34-33 just a minute into the frame, but the Red Raiders pulled away again to 48-38 by the midway point of the second half.

Tech clamped down on defense in the second half and kept the Bulldogs on the perimeter attempting low-percentage shots.

Louisiana Tech once again tried to get close late in the game, but Tech was just too much on the defensive side of the ball.

Obanor pulled down eight rebounds to lead all Red Raiders on the boards while Harmon dished out six assists.

Cobe Williams led the way for the Bulldogs with 16 points while Kenny Hunter was the only other player in double-digits for Louisiana Tech with 10.

Next up for the Red Raiders is No. 10 Creighton on Nov. 21 as the team heads to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here