Texas Tech Men's Hoops to Open Big 12 Play on New Year's Eve Against TCU

After two months of non-conference build-up, Texas Tech holds a 10-2 record as they finally approach the doorstep of the Big 12 season. The Red Raiders will crack open their conference schedule with fireworks when they take on TCU in a New Year's Eve showdown on the road.

The Red Raiders come in riding a six-game win streak, having scored over 100 points in each of their last three games. Tech won those games by an average of over 44 points per game, but the level of competition is about to take a dramatic leap against the Horned Frogs.

Tech may have won its last six, but TCU has won nine straight, and the 11-1 Horned Frogs will have the home-court advantage in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU is led by junior guard Mike Miles Jr., who was named the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and is averaging over 18 points per game this year. The Horned Frogs have two additional players who average double figures in scoring, forward Emanuel Miller and guard Damion Baugh, who both bring senior leadership to this squad.

"They are a very experienced and well-coached team," said Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams. "We are going to have to attack in different ways and get back on defense. They like to attack like we do. They are a very physical team, and we'll have to put a focus on rebounding. It's a new season."

The Big 12 is undoubtedly one of the strongest conferences in college basketball, but the Red Raiders look like they've prepared themselves well for the challenge.

Tech totes five double-digit scorers, led by forward Kevin Obanor's 16.6 points per game on 54-percent shooting. This New Year's Eve battle with TCU will be Tech's first true road game, though, so the Red Raiders will have to be ready to roll from the jump.

A win here would be a huge boost for this Texas Tech squad as they get set for a crucial conference calendar.

The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs tip-off on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

