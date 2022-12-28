Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are back in action once again on Tuesday night, as they are set to host the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. from United Supermarkets Arena.

This is the Red Raiders' final non-conference game, as they are set to kick off their conference schedule on Dec. 31 on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs.

They should have little to no issue with the Bulldogs, opening as massive 31.5-point favorites at home. Of course, anything can happen and there is no guaranteed win in college basketball.

After all, while the Red Raiders sport an impressive 9-2 record, they have not looked like world-beaters in non-conference play. Yes, they have won five straight games but two of those games were seven-point wins in battles against Nicholls State and Eastern Washington.

As they prepare for conference play, the Red Raiders will look for their sixth straight win and third straight in dominant fashion.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Red Raiders host the Bulldogs.

Live updates will be available shortly after tip off.

