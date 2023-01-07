Red Raiders Comeback Falls Short in 68-63 Sooners Loss: Live Game Log

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are back in action on Saturday evening as they host the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 matchup.

It has not been a great start to Big 12 play for either the Red Raiders or the Sooners, with both teams starting conference play at 0-2. A loss on Saturday wouldn't be a death blow to either team's season, but a win will go a long way in keeping them in the Big 12 championship race.

Both the Red Raiders and Sooners have been dominant on the defensive side of the court while stifling opposing offenses. The Red Raiders have held opponents to 63.6 points per game while the Sooners have held opponents to 61.5 points per game.

However, the Red Raiders' offense has been more potent, averaging 79.5 points per game compared to Oklahoma's 68.4. The story of this game will come down to if the Red Raiders can get their offense going because it is hard to imagine the Sooners keeping up if they do.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Red Raiders take on the Sooners from United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday evening.

Live updates will be available after tip-off.

FIRST HALF

Under-16 media timeout

At our first media timeout it has not been an offensive game in the slightest. The Sooners have started 3-of-6 from the floor while the Red Raiders have started 2-of-5 and find themselves trailing by 3.

Oklahoma 8

Texas Tech 5

Under-12 media timeout

We've hit the under-12 media timeout and this game is suddenly all Red Raiders. They are currently on an 8-0 run and are getting whatever they want on offense, while holding the Sooners scoreless for the last 4:18.

Oklahoma 8

Texas Tech 13

Under-8 media timeout

We've hit the under-8 media timeout and the Red Raiders are maintaining a comfortable 6-point lead. They have held the Sooners to 1-of-8 shooting during this run and are locking down on defense.

Oklahoma 13

Texas Tech 19

Under-4 media timeout

At the final media timeout of the first half the Sooners have stormed right back into this game, going on an 6-2 run as they suddenly find themselves only trailing by 2 approaching halftime.

Oklahoma 19

Texas Tech 21

HALFTIME

We've reached halftime in what has been a low-scoring, defensive slugfest of a game. The Red Raiders led by as many as 7 points but saw that slip away and trail at half. Obanor leads Tech with 9 points and 5 rebounds.

Oklahoma 24

Texas Tech 23

Under-16 media timeout

Heading into the under-16 media timeout and this game is currently all Oklahoma. The Sooners are on a 9-0 scoring run while the Red Raiders have gone the last 3:19 without a basket.

Oklahoma 36

Texas Tech 27

Under-12 media timeout

We're at the under-12 media timeout and this game is getting close to dangerous territory for the Red Raiders. They trail by 10 and suddenly are struggling to get stops on the defensive end.

Oklahoma 41

Texas Tech 31

Under-8 media timeout

Oklahoma 48

Texas Tech 39

Under-4 media timeout

Oklahoma 52

Texas Tech 57

END OF REGULATION

Well, overtime it is!

The Red Raiders get the ball to Tyson who can't connect on the corner three, and we have free basketball on our hands folks.

Oklahoma 56

Texas Tech 56

FINAL - OT

Another brutal loss for the Red Raiders, who battled back from a 13-point second half deficit only to fall just short in overtime. They are 0-3 in Big 12 play for the first time in eight years.

Oklahoma 68

Texas Tech 63

