Red Raiders Men's Hoops: 'We're Going to Fight to Get Back into This Race' - Coach Mark Adams

Last season, in coach Mark Adams' first at Texas Tech, the Red Raiders went 9-0 in Big 12 play and went the entire season without suffering back-to-back losses.

This season, Adams' team is already 0-2 against the conference, including a 75-72 loss to No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. That loss ended a 29-game home winning streak and handed Adams his first losing streak since arriving in Lubbock.

Adams is also having to shuffle his lineup after notable injuries to guard Pop Isaacs and forward Daniel Batcho in the last minutes against the Jayhawks on Tuesday.

"Those last 10 seconds on the no-call was Pop suffered a head injury and will be a game-time decision," Adams said. "Batcho is the same way with a dislocated finger. There's a chance they both don't play. We'll have to make some adjustments and won't be nearly as big if Batcho does not play. Could be more small-ball but still emphasizing rebounding. We still have to be aggressive and take care of the ball better."



Isaacs and Batcho are both starters and will be game-time decisions against OU on Saturday.

"We could be a little short-handed on Saturday," said Adams on Friday night before practice. "We're going to fight to get back into this race though. We have a young team that is still learning.

"What we have to take from the TCU game and Kansas is that we have to put the first 20 minutes and the second half together. That consistency is something we are still working on. Can't make any excuses."



And of course the Red Raiders' big off-season acquisition, Fadaws Aimaq is still out with a foot injury and there is still no timetable for his return to the court.

It's just the first Saturday of the new year, and the Red Raiders are just 0-2 in league play, so it's way too early to panic, but if Adams and Co. are not careful, this thing could get away from them.

The season rebound starts on Saturday against Oklahoma as the Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2) host the Sooners (9-5, 0-2), while both teams are looking for their first Big 12 win of the year.

"We need another great crowd," Adams said. "Red Raider Nation is really important to us. It's always been contagious for our program. This has always been a tough place to play and what I think is the best home court in the country. We are going to have to play well and fight through anything that comes our way. I believe in our team."



