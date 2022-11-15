Red Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Men's Hoops: Live Game Updates

The 2-0 Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on their next challenge as they host Louisiana Tech for a Monday night matchup. The Red Raiders started hot with wins over Northwestern State and Texas Southern, led by forward Kevin Obanor's 11 points per game. Now, they'll take on the undefeated Bulldogs and try to keep their own record perfect.

Obanor heads up Tech's scoring, but sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson is right on his tail with 10.5 points per game. In fact, the Red Raiders spread their buckets pretty evenly with their five leading scorers all within four points of each other. Tonight, they'll need all of those playmakers to step up and pull their weight to keep this Tech team trucking.

6-foot-11 sophomore Daniel Batcho has been a nice surprise, especially in Fardaws Aimaq's absence. Batcho's pulling down seven rebounds per game and is tied for third on the team in scoring with 9.5 points per contest. Texas Tech has made it clear that the Red Raiders are going to have one of the best front courts in the Big 12.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are led by guard Keaston Willis, who poured in 20 points in the Bulldogs' only game so far this season. Willis is a Texas native, so this game will be a homecoming of sorts for the sharpshooter. Tech will try to contain him as they pursue their third win of the year.

Follow along here at RedRaiderReview.com for live game updates.

Live game updates will appear here after tip-off...

FIRST HALF: Texas Tech 27, LA Tech 15

-17:02- Texas Tech has jumped out to a 5-0 lead early in the first half.

-15:48- Tech up 8-0 after two three-pointers from Elijah Fisher and De'Vion Harmon and a dunk from Jaylon Tyson.

-11:29- The Red Raiders are cruising at home, up 16-5, led by Tyson's seven first half points.

-7:50- Half way through the first period, Tech is up by 12 and looking good early.

-3:53- The Bulldogs have come to life, but Tech maintains its 12-point lead with just a few minutes remaining in the half.

