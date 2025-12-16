Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Locks Down Perimeter Win Over Abilene Christian

Texas Tech women’s basketball continues to carve out a special season. They did it on Sunday, with the 67–57 victory over Abilene Christian University. The team added another defining chapter to that story. Played at the OC Sports Center in Odessa, the win pushed the Lady Raiders to a perfect 12–0 start. This match marked their best opening stretch since the program began the 2003–04 season with a 17–0 run.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Defense Sets the Tone in Odessa

From the opening tip, Texas Tech made it clear that perimeter defense would be the priority. Head coach Krista Gerlich emphasized the need to contain Abilene Christian’s outside shooting. And then the Lady Raiders executed that plan with precision.

The Wildcats were held to just four made three-pointers on 20 attempts, their lowest three-point total of the season. That defensive effort defined the game and ensured control even when offensive rhythm came and went.

When the outside shots were not falling, Texas Tech shifted decisively to the interior. The Lady Raiders scored 40 of their 67 points in the paint. They repeatedly attacked the basket and created high-percentage looks. That inside dominance became the backbone of the win and highlighted the team’s ability to adapt offensively without losing composure.

Abilene Christian, by contrast, struggled to match that efficiency near the rim. The Wildcats relied heavily on free throws to stay within striking distance, attempting 35 shots from the line. Junior guard Emma Troxell was perfect at the stripe, going 8-for-8. However, the reliance on free throws could not overcome Texas Tech’s interior control and defensive consistency.

Texas Tech finished with 25 personal fouls, tying its season high set earlier against UTSA, and five Lady Raiders ended the game in foul trouble. Despite that adversity, the team managed rotations effectively and never allowed the game to slip away.

Redshirt-senior forward Jada Malone and senior guard Bailey Maupin paced the offense with 14 points apiece. Malone was particularly steady, missing just one free throw among her nine total shot attempts. Meanwhile, Maupin provided timely scoring to maintain separation.

Defensive Focus Shuts Down Key Threats

One of the most impressive elements of the win came on the defensive end against Abilene Christian’s primary scorer. Wildcats junior center Meredith Mayes, who entered the game with 56 made field goals on the season, was held to just two made shots from the floor. Texas Tech’s defensive focus on limiting her impact disrupted the Wildcats’ offensive flow and forced difficult possessions throughout the afternoon.

The 67 points scored by the Lady Raiders matched their season-low output. It was a number they have now recorded three times this year. It includes games against Old Dominion and North Texas at the Hoopfest Women’s Basketball Challenge. Even so, the result once again underscored that scoring totals are secondary when defense and physicality remain constant.

With the win, Texas Tech remains unbeaten at 12–0, continuing a dominant non-conference run built on discipline, toughness, and adaptability. The Lady Raiders will now return to the United Supermarkets Arena to host Jacksonville University at 11 a.m. Wednesday in their final non-conference game.

More From Texas Tech On SI