Texas Tech Women's Basketball Rolls Past Washington State in Pullman

The undefeated start for the Texas Tech women’s basketball team remains in double digits after a win on Friday night, Dec. 12. The Lady Raiders rolled past Washington State with an authoritative 82-51 road victory in Pullman, Wash.

The 31-point win marked the fifth straight game in which Texas Tech defeated an opponent by at least 20 points. The players' continued dominant early-season run has quickly put the program on the national radar.

Relentless Lady Raiders Defense Sets the Tone Early

This victory was more than just another checkmark in the win column. It reinforced the identity Texas Tech has carved out through the opening stretch of the season. Once again, it showed how difficult it is for opponents to keep pace with the Lady Raiders for a full 40 minutes.

The Lady Raiders’ aggressive half-court defense forced Washington State into repeated mistakes throughout the night. They turned the turnovers into easy scoring opportunities that the Cougars never managed to disrupt. The defensive pressure helped Texas Tech improve to 11-0 on the season. This is the third time in the last 12 years they reached this milestone.

Washington State briefly held the lead during the opening two minutes of the first quarter, but that early spark quickly faded. After the game was tied, Texas Tech seized control with a decisive scoring run to close the first quarter with an eight-point advantage. The momentum only intensified in the second quarter.

By halftime, the outcome was already tilting heavily in Texas Tech’s favor. Especially with Washington State struggling to generate clean looks against the constant defensive pressure.

Balanced Backcourt Leads to an Efficient Attack

Texas Tech’s offense was driven by efficiency and steady leadership from the backcourt. It was heavily led by senior guards Snudda Collins and Bailey Maupin, who each scored 19 points. Collins was flawless, shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the field (including 1-for-1 from 3-point range).

Meanwhile, Maupin added four 3-pointers and led the team with four steals, matching senior guard Gemma Núñez. Although junior forward Jalynn Bristow fouled out late in the fourth quarter for the second time this season, the Lady Raiders’ control of the game never wavered.

Texas Tech's Jalynn Bristow drives the baseline against Mississippi State during a non-conference women's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, at United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The third quarter served as a test of composure, and Texas Tech passed with ease. Washington State delivered its strongest offensive stretch out of the break, scoring 20 points behind eight from junior guard Eleonora Villa.

The Lady Raiders responded calmly, pouring in 26 points of their own in the third to maintain full control. Maupin anchored the response with 13 points in the quarter. They ensured the Cougars’ push never gained traction.

In the fourth quarter, Texas Tech produced its lowest scoring output of the night with 12 points. The team remained firmly in command and continued to outpace Washington State.

For Texas Tech, the win was yet another confirmation of the defensive identity head coach Krista Gerlich has instilled. Through the first 11 games, the Lady Raiders have held every opponent under 40% shooting from the field. Texas Tech will look to carry that same defensive intensity into its next matchup against Abilene Christian on Sunday, Dec. 14, in Odessa, Texas.

