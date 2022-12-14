Texas Tech Big Man Fardaws Aimaq Expected to Transfer

The Texas Tech Red Raiders could be losing one of their most talented players before he even steps foot on the court in Lubbock.

Red Raiders forward Fardaws Aimaq is expected to hit the transfer portal, per reports Wednesday from Stadium.

Aimaq suffered a broken foot in September and just had the cast removed on Monday. He transferred to Lubbock following a dominant season with the Utah Valley Wolverines last season.

Despite playing for a mid-major at Utah Valley, Aimaq's arrival in the transfer portal this offseason immediately made him one of the most sought-after transfers headed into next season. He averaged a dominant 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks last season for the Wolverines in the WAC.

Aimaq was the go-to guy for the Wolverines in 2021, but had one of his best performances in Utah Valley's huge upset over No. 12 BYU last season putting up 24 points and 22 rebounds. His dominant paint presence proved the competition in a major conference wouldn't be an issue, but now he potentially won't get the chance to shine in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders (7-2) host Jackson State on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena.

