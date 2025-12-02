Wish No. 24 for Texas Tech Fans for the Red Raiders Holiday Wish List
Many Texas Tech fans are focused right now on the Red Raiders' game against BYU in the Big 12 championship game, as discussed in holiday wish No. 25. However, another Texas Tech team has a big non-conference game coming up this weekend.
Wish No. 24: Texas Tech men's basketball team beats LSU in the Coast-to-Coast Challenge
The Red Raiders' men's basketball team already has two losses. Its first loss was to Illinois on the road earlier this season, losing to the Fighting Illini by four points (81-77). The other loss was a disappointing 86-56 matchup with Purdue in the Baha Mar Championship. However, there have been more positives than negatives this season for the team.
Texas Tech is ranked No. 19 in the country, as they are 6-2 heading into their game against the 7-0 LSU Tigers. The Red Raiders have already defeated teams such as Wake Forest and Wyoming this season.
A victory for Texas Tech over the LSU Tigers would certainly be significant for their season. It would enhance their résumé, attract more national attention to their program, and maintain the momentum during their crucial non-conference slate heading into the final phase before conference play.
This matchup will be played on a neutral court in Fort Worth, Texas. The USLBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge is another multi-team event for Texas Tech this season, and Red Raider fans should make up the majority of the crowd.
The NCAA Tournament selection committee views a victory against a top-tier SEC team like LSU on a neutral court in a significant matchup as a crucial Quadrant 1 or Quadrant 2 win, contingent on LSU's final NET ranking at the end of the season. A win would benefit Texas Tech's NCAA Tournament résumé.
A victory bolsters Texas Tech's non-conference report card, as well as giving them another win over a Power Four conference opponent on a neutral court. It will also help Texas Tech find the necessary momentum as it gears up for competition in the Big 12.
Victories against Power Four opponents like LSU could bolster their position in the top 25, strengthening their case for a favorable NCAA Tournament seed in March.
Texas Tech continues to build a strong legacy as a program, having just come off an impressive run to the Elite Eight last season. A win on Sunday, Dec. 7, will help continue to build significant media attention nationwide and maintain their presence in the national spotlight.
The Big 12 and SEC conferences may not be direct rivals like the Big Ten and ACC, but when the Big 12 secures a victory over the SEC, it adds another chapter to the narrative and overall standing of the conference. Fans often look to these matchups between teams from different conferences to determine which college basketball leagues are the best.
A victory would represent a significant non-conference win, aiding the Red Raiders in achieving their aspirations for a successful regular season and potentially securing a favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament.
