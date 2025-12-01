Wish No. 25 for Red Raider Fans for the Texas Tech Holiday Wish List
The Texas Tech 25-Wish List starts today and goes on for more than three weeks. What do all Red Raider fans really want?
Fans of Texas Tech athletics have several wishes for what they would like to see from their favorite Red Raiders sports teams — whether it is a small request or something fans have always dreamed of.
Fans of the Red Raiders might not all want the same things, so I will try my best to pick the best and most common wishes for Texas Tech fans every day for the first 25 days of December.
Here is wish No. 25 as we count down to wish No. 1.
Wish No. 25: Texas Tech defeats BYU to win the Big 12 championship
This marks Texas Tech's inaugural appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game since the conference's inception in 1996. A victory will secure the program's first-ever Big 12 title.
Since 1955, Texas Tech has never won a league title outright. This victory would mark the school's first championship in seven decades. The Red Raiders have not claimed a conference title outright since 1955, but they did share the honors in the Southwest Conference in 1976 and 1994, along with the Big 12 South Division in 2008.
A victory for Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship Game would be monumental. This would break a lengthy drought and provide a significant lift to their football program's legacy.
Texas Tech is currently one of the top teams in the nation, holding the impressive No. 5 spot in the CFP rankings. Should they clinch their conference title, a spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff is all but guaranteed. Being a top-four seed could allow them to bypass the first round entirely. A double-digit win over BYU in the conference championship game would put the Red Raiders in a prime position to earn one of those top four seeds.
The Red Raiders have showcased impressive resilience throughout the season, dealing with various key player injuries while integrating numerous new players into their lineup at the start of the season. Their presence in the championship game and the potential to clinch the title highlight their impressive performance throughout the season.
Some may say that because the Red Raiders are heavy favorites to defeat BYU in the Big 12 title game, this is more of an expected win than a wish. However, fans should not ignore history, as it has been a long time since Texas Tech has been the outright conference champions in football.
Nothing is guaranteed, and this wish that the Red Raiders defeat BYU should be considered valid and respected by those Texas Tech fans who want their team to win its first Big 12 championship in football.
Texas Tech fans have many wishes on their holiday wish lists this month, and they hope that every one of them comes true before the New Year.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.