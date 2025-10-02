2027 Texas Tech Target Set To Announce Commitment on December 8
One of the most explosive defensive prospects in the 2027 class is about to make his decision. Kaden McCarty, a dynamic edge rusher out of Cy Falls High School in Houston, will announce his college commitment on December 8, with Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, and Houston in the final mix.
Known for his relentless motor, quick first step, and ability to disrupt from multiple alignments, McCarty has emerged as a priority target across the Lone Star State, and the Red Raiders are making a strong final push to bring him to Lubbock.
McCarty enters the 2027 cycle ranked No. 84 nationally and sits as the 12th-rated edge rusher in his class. McCarty also holds the distinction of being ranked the No. 10 overall prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.
Texas Tech has positioned itself as a serious contender in the race for McCarty’s commitment. The standout prospect spoke highly of his gameday visit to Lubbock, highlighting the energy and atmosphere as key impressions. He’s also built a strong connection with linebackers coach C.J. Ah You, a relationship that could prove pivotal in Tech’s recruiting pitch.
While Texas A&M currently leads the Recruiting Prediction Machine with an 88.6% chance of landing McCarty, the prospect has made it clear that his decision remains close and will ultimately hinge on personal connections and fit.
McCarty’s appeal as a top-tier edge prospect stems from his explosive burst off the line, combining speed, bend, and a relentless motor that consistently disrupts opposing offenses. He’s already shown signs of scheme versatility, capable of playing as a stand-up rusher or with his hand in the dirt depending on alignment.
With a college-ready frame and sharp instincts, McCarty projects as a multi-year impact player at the Power Five level, whether in the Big 12 or SEC. If he chooses Texas Tech, it would mark a major recruiting win and reinforce their defensive identity heading into the late 2020s.
As the December 8 commitment date approaches, several factors could influence the outcome in McCarty’s recruitment. Any last-minute visits, particularly a return trip to Lubbock, could shift momentum in Texas Tech’s favor. The level of engagement from coaching staff, along with subtle social media signals, will be worth monitoring as programs make their closing pitches. Ultimately, McCarty’s decision may hinge on how he weighs early playing time, long-term development, and proximity to home.
McCarty’s upcoming decision marks a pivotal moment not just for his future, but for whichever program earns his commitment. With elite traits and a mature approach to the recruiting process, McCarty has positioned himself as a foundational piece for a Power Five defense.