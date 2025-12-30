Texas Tech Three‑Star Recruit Enters Transfer Portal in Search of Fresh Start

Former three‑star recruit Kelby Valsin is officially on the move. The young wideout has announced he is entering the transfer portal, signaling a fresh start and a chance to redefine his trajectory at the next stop. After flashing potential early in his career at Texas Tech, Valsin now becomes one of the more intriguing names available, and his decision opens the door to new possibilities for both player and programs alike.

A product of Arlington Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas, Valsin emerged from the Class of 2023 as a well-regarded wide receiver prospect. Rated an 87 overall by 247Sports, he ranked as the No. 107 wideout nationally and the No. 107 player in the state of Texas. His high school tape showcased his athleticism and playmaking ability, earning him early attention on the recruiting trail.

During his recruitment, Valsin drew significant national attention, racking up 24 scholarship offers from programs across the Power Four landscape. His blend of size, speed, and upside made him a priority target for several major conferences, but it was Texas Tech that ultimately won out. Valsin elected to join the Red Raiders, choosing a system known for showcasing wide receivers and offering a clear path to early impact.

This season, Valsin saw his role scale back, logging 65 total snaps while still managing to match his previous production with three receptions for 35 yards. He also contributed on special teams, highlighted by a 21‑yard punt return. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Valsin now heads into the transfer portal looking for a program where he can carve out a larger role and maximize his remaining college career.

During the 2024 campaign, Valsin appeared in 12 of 13 games as a redshirt freshman, contributing on special teams and gradually working his way into the wide receiver rotation late in the year. He also logged snaps on Texas Tech’s kick return unit.

Valsin finished the season with three receptions for 21 yards, recording his first career catch at Oklahoma State before adding two more grabs for 16 yards in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Arkansas.

His 44 offensive snaps in the bowl game, per Pro Football Focus, marked a career high. The year followed a 2023 redshirt season in which he did not see game action while developing as a member of the scout team.

For Texas Tech, Valsin’s departure doesn’t cripple the depth chart, but it does thin out the developmental pipeline at wide receiver. He was a young player with size, athletic upside, and multiple years of eligibility, the kind of long‑term piece programs like to keep in the system.

Losing him means the Red Raiders will rely even more heavily on incoming recruits, transfers, and returning contributors to stabilize the rotation. It also opens a scholarship spot that Tech can use to address immediate needs, whether at receiver or elsewhere on the roster.

As Valsin enters the transfer portal, his next stop becomes an opportunity to reset, recalibrate, and tap into the potential that made him a coveted recruit out of Texas. With two years of eligibility remaining and meaningful experience under his belt, he’s poised to be an intriguing addition for programs seeking size, versatility, and developmental upside at wide receiver.

