5 Questions for Texas Tech After 5 Conference Games
The Texas Tech Red Raiders got back on track after a road loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils, handling the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home at Jones AT&T Stadium.
While the Cowboys have struggled all season, the Red Raiders needed to regroup following their first loss of the season. They got a much-needed blowout win, improving to 7-1 (4-1 in the Big 12) with a 42-0 victory.
After five conference games, Texas Tech has four games left on its regular-season schedule. These are the five questions they need to answer as they look to capitalize on their best start in over a decade.
1. How Soon Can Behren Morton Return?
After Will Hammond reportedly tore his ACL, there is concern for who will be under center against Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 1. Week 1 starter Behren Morton suffered a leg injury and has missed the last two weeks.
However, head coach Joey McGuire expressed optimism in his status during the team's press conference on Monday, Oct. 27, saying that Mitch Griffis is expected to be the team's No. 2 going forward after closing out the game for the Red Raiders in Week 9.
"He's ready to roll," McGuire said. "He could have played last week, he feels really good, especially his arm feels really good. He looked great last week. He practiced yesterday … he'll be out there ripping it."
This is a strong sign for Texas Tech, which has missed Morton's passing prowess over the past couple of weeks. Hammond had a PFF passing grade below 61 in each of the last three games (60.1, 60.3, and 60.5 in Weeks 7-9, respectively).
Considering Morton has only finished half of his games, though, his health going forward will be critical. He exited early against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Utah, and Kansas.
2. Can the Red Raiders Be a Consistent Force on the Ground?
The two worst performances for Texas Tech on the ground this season have come in the last two weeks. The Red Raiders had 109 rushing yards against the Arizona State Sun Devils and 88 yards against Oklahoma State.
Over those two games, they averaged 2.94 yards per carry and 98.5 yards per game. Over the previous six, the Red Raiders averaged 5.87 yards per carry and 232.8 yards per game. The run blocking was not great in either game, but Tech's run blocking has been inconsistent all season, with five games of a team run-blocking grade below 60.
If Texas Tech can control the line of scrimmage and the clock, it will be important against threatening offenses like BYU and Kansas State.
3. Can Texas Tech Get Its First Win in Manhattan, Kan., Since 2008?
"The first thing I said to Behren when I saw him yesterday morning was, 'Hey, we're not going to concern ourselves with the history of what has been there or here,'" McGuire said. "This is an entirely different team. The majority of this team, if you think about it, the majority of this team has never played K-State."
The last time Texas Tech won in Manhattan, Kan., the Red Raiders' freshman class was still in diapers. Twelve of the last 13 outings have gone in the Wildcats' favor, with Tech's last win coming at home in 2015.
Kansas State leads the all-time series 15-9, with three of the Red Raiders' wins coming before 1996, when they played the Big 12's inaugural game. Only two of Texas Tech's wins came away from home.
Texas Tech should be the favorite this season, but a win in Manhattan is about more than that. The Red Raiders have to prove they can shake the monkey off their back, especially after a difficult loss on the road in Tempe, Ariz., two weeks before.
"Excited to go to Manhattan. I've told y'all before, it's one of my favorite places to play on the road," McGuire said. "I think they've got a great fan base. It's the kind of old-school, real traditional, got a lot of stuff that they do as a crowd, and so, excited to go up there."
4. Can Texas Tech Beat BYU and Prove They're the Team To Beat in the Big 12?
After starting the season 6-0 with wins of 24+ points in every game, the Red Raiders looked like a potentially unstoppable force in the Big 12. They took down a Utah team that is currently ranked 24th with a 6-2 record and were the only blemish on No. 22 Houston's 7-1 start.
However, they hit a bump in the road against Arizona State. While there are several factors to consider, including Morton's injury, the Red Raiders were outplayed for three quarters, and the offense failed to deliver for the defense.
The Red Raiders have few chances left to prove themselves, with most of their toughest opponents behind them. However, no game this regular season may be more important than when Texas Tech welcomes BYU to town.
The Cougars are 8-0 (5-0) and have a bye week before facing off with the Red Raiders on Saturday, Nov. 8; BYU is currently ranked 10th in the country and has quickly risen in the ranks.
A win over BYU would put Texas Tech in the driver's seat to make the Big 12 title game — and maybe make them the favorite to go the distance in the conference. A loss, however, could mean the Red Raiders have an uphill battle for a conference title game appearance.
5. Is Texas Tech a Big 12 Contender or a Title Contender?
Texas Tech has its eyes set beyond its game against BYU and the Big 12 championship game. The Red Raiders want to play in their first-ever College Football Playoff, but first, they have to make it that far.
The biggest question facing the program is whether it has what it takes to make it and whether it is good enough to advance. The offense has looked good enough at times, and the defense has been elite, but can the team put it all together? That's for the Red Raiders to find out and prove.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.