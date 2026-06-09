LUBBOCK, Texas — An official date has been set for the NCAA’s appeal of the ruling against Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who was granted an injunction to reinstate his eligibility for the 2026 college football season by Judge Ken Curry in a Lubbock County courthouse.

According to a report by ESPN, the court set February 8th, 2027, as the next trial date after the NCAA appealed Curry’s ruling on Monday. Notably, if that trial date holds, it would be two weeks after the National Championship game.

The ruling reinstates Sorsby’s eligibility for the 2026 season after the NCAA deemed the former Indiana, Cincinnati, and now Tech quarterback ineligible for placing multiple bets across collegiate and professional sports during his collegiate career for a figure in the range of $90,000, according to multiple reports.

As part of the ruling, Sorsby will have to “commence and continue individual counseling,” “commence and participate in peer support,” “commence and continue treatment for adjustment disorder with anxiety,” and “commence and participate in athletics-specific recovery resources and mentorship.” This is in combination with the court documents that state Sorsbys cannot participate in game day activities for the first two games of the 2026 Texas Tech football season.

Summarized, Sorsby will miss Texas Tech’s home opener against ACU and their first away game against Oregon State while remaining eligible for the remainder of the regular season and postseason unless the appeal date gets moved to an earlier date.

With the results of one of the biggest cases in recent memory in the history of college football, many reactions have surfaced since the gavel was banged. The only comparison of recent history, some may argue, was the Michigan football cheating and spying scandals due to the Wolverines not having to vacate any wins and not suffering major fractions..

The outrage has spanned across college football, with ESPN Senior College Football Insider Pete Thamel reporting that both Georgia and Nebraska sent internal memos to not schedule Texas Tech in any future contests.

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks released a statement on X yesterday surrounding the matter.

“True integrity means holding your program accountable when things go wrong,” wrote Brooks. “Not buying custom legislation or running to a local courtroom to bypass the rules.”

However, the action is not solely just to individual teams; many conferences have held internal meetings to discuss the potential of teams not looking to play Texas Tech this upcoming season because of the ruling, according to ESPN . That includes the Big 12, which held a conference-wide call with Athletic Directors across the conference. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement following the meeting across social media.

“We had a thoughtful and productive conversation with our athletic directors today as we continue to work through the broader implications of this situation," wrote Yormark. “Many of our athletic directors voiced their opinions. We will continue to have open and honest dialogue amongst the group, and until there is something to report, these conversations will remain in the conference.”

With the smoke still looming from Monday's decision, President of the NCAA Charlie Baker, in a statement released on X , pushed for the federal government to get involved as part of the Protect College Sports Act.

“There is no better example of why targeted intervention from Congress is necessary. When you have schools and deep-pocketed supporters willing to look the other way on the glaring integrity threat of betting on your own team—and judges whose rulings effectively strip away our ability to stop them,” wrote Baker. “Only Congress can equip the NCAA to apply this common-sense rule to everyone fairly and consistently. The Protect College Sports Act would empower the NCAA to enforce rules, including the gambling restrictions—it's needed now more than ever.

No matter what, as of now, Sorsby’s is eligible from Week 3 until the Texas Tech football season ends, unless the February 8th date is moved up. The fallout and action of what the rest of college football does from this point forward is still very much in the works.

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