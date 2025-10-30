Can Texas Tech Overcome Injuries and Make it to the CFP?
Given the present worries over quarterback depth, Texas Tech's ability to overcome injuries to win the Big 12 Conference and earn a College Football Playoff berth in the 2025 season depends on a few critical areas.
Perhaps the most important issue is the depth of the quarterback. The squad has to be able to rely on a competent third-string quarterback, such as transfer Mitch Griffis, or look for an experienced acquisition through the transfer portal in order to maintain quality performance, as starter Behren Morton has been sidelined for the season due to recurrent injury difficulties, and backup Will Hammond is also out.
The defense, which has been playing at a very high level, must continue to produce at this level. Players like David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez, who play at the All-American level, lessen the effects of other injuries. However, losing Skyler Gill-Howard due to injury is a loss on the defensive line that they must overcome. The Red Raiders have a solid defensive line even without him, but Gill-Howard is a playmaker who is missed while he is out due to his injury.
To guarantee that backups are prepared to take over without experiencing a noticeable decline in performance, strong coaching and growth are crucial. All positions are affected by this, but the offensive and defensive lines are most affected. For example, the injury to the offensive lineman Hunter Zambrano allowed another player to step up and play his position because Zambrano was ranked by ESPN as the No. 5-ranked offensive tackle from the transfer portal this offseason, and having reliable backups on both the offense and defensive lines is key to overcoming key injuries.
Despite the recent setback to Arizona State, Texas Tech is still seen as a strong contender and the favorite to win the Big 12. The Red Raiders must accomplish the following to secure one of the top two berths in the Big 12 Championship Game, and it begins with winning two critical games.
Texas Tech probably needs to win the rest of its conference games after suffering one conference defeat, which would put them at 8-1 in Big 12 play. The two most important games left are their next two games, which are a home game against unbeaten BYU and a road game against Kansas State.
Despite injuries, the offense must continue to score a high number of touchdowns, which is obvious, as they were unable to put up more than 22 points against the Sun Devils. Additionally, the offense needs to continue gaining yards and advancing the first down markers, as well as increase its effectiveness in the red zone, which has been a recurring issue this season. For this, a robust backup quarterback play from Griffis or a healthy Behren Morton is essential for the Red Raiders' offense moving forward.
A victory in the conference title game is virtually a must to guarantee a spot in the expanded 12-team CFP field. A loss in the Big 12 title game may not get the Red Raiders into the CFP, depending on how many Big Ten and SEC teams get in.
Yes, Texas Tech has key injuries, but as long as Morton is healthy and able to play for the remainder of the season, all of their goals, including winning the Big 12 and hosting a CFP game, are all possible.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.