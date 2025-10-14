Coaches Share Expectations Ahead of Texas Tech, Arizona State Showdown
The reigning Big 12 champions host the undefeated No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders as the Arizona State Sun Devils look to defend their home turf in style. Sporting throwback uniforms, ASU seeks its first ranked win of the season while Tech aims for another statement win.
It will be a battle for both sides, however. Kenny Dillingham, the head coach of the Sun Devils, has quickly elevated his squad to become a force in the Big 12. He went 3-9 in his first season as a head coach, but after moving from the Pac-12 in 2024, he has gone 15-5 with a 9-3 conference record at just the age of 35.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders continue to surge under the leadership of Joey McGuire. The former high school coach has won eight or more games in each of his first three seasons, and his 6-0 (3-0) start is his best at the helm.
"This is a really big game, and I know Kenny will have them ready to go," McGuire said. "I expect a really loud crowd. He's done a phenomenal job. I think he's one of the brightest young coaches in the game right now and really turned a program around."
There are tempered expectations in Tempe, Ariz., though, as both sides await an update on quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was ruled out with an undisclosed injury in Week 7 against Utah. Leavitt, a dynamic quarterback who had 29 total touchdowns and just six interceptions in 2024, is a critical part of the Sun Devils' offense, and his status could swing the game.
However, McGuire indicated that he expected Leavitt to play. If he does not, Jeff Sims is expected to start under center. Sims is in his sixth season, previously suiting up for Georgia Tech and Nebraska, but has a career touchdown-to-interception ratio of 31-29.
Regardless of who is under center, the offense should run through wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, one of the best pass-catchers in the country. He had eight receptions for 40 yards against Utah and leads the Big 12 in receptions (47) and receiving touchdowns (seven).
"I think he's [Leavitt] really talented. He extends plays with his feet. He's got a really good arm. He's smart — I mean, he's a guy that's going to play on Sundays," McGuire said. "Whenever you face guys like that, it's really tough. I think they have one of the best receivers in the country, extremely talented, got great ball skills. He can really, he high points the ball. It's like they have great chemistry."
"Each week in this league, there's challenges in terms of scheme and personnel. This week's no different," said Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood.
In addition to Leavitt and Tyson, the Sun Devils are led by their running back Raleek Brown. The former USC Trojan has 573 rushing yards on 91 carries (6.3 yards per attempt) and has pass-catching versatility.
Regardless, Wood is always locked into a steady approach and remains unfazed by the stakes of the week.
"The game that we have circled every week on our calendar is the game that we're getting ready to play," Wood said. "It's the most important game in the country each week. That's our mindset: process-driven. We want to be the very best that we can be each and every week, and this Saturday is no different."
That sentiment is shared by Dillingham, whose Sun Devils lost on the road 30-22 at Jones AT&T Stadium in 2024. This time, they defend home turf at Mountain America Stadium, but the challenge against a top 10 team does not loom over their young, bright head coach.
"It's just another game. Like I said, last year, we started 2-2 in conference, so I think if you get focused on 'This game is this,' and 'That game is that,' you're focused on the wrong stuff," Dillingham said. "Every game is the most important game every time you play it, and some days they're going to get you, some days you're going to get them."
However, he did not hesitate to give Tech its flowers, saying the team has "leveled up in every way, shape, and form." He called the Red Raiders one of toughest opponents in the country and said he was looking forward to the challenge.
"They're multiple; four-down, three-down, bare pressure, no pressure, Cover 1, Cover 2, Cover 3, Cover 4. You know, sometimes you play teams and you kind of know what you're going to get — definitely not that type of team," Dillingham said. "It all starts in the front seven. It's not a knock on their back end, their back end's really, really, really good as well, but their front seven is a majority draft picks."
On offense, the Red Raiders are hoping for a return from quarterback Behren Morton. There is optimism that he will be available, as McGuire shared on the Monday leading into their game, but if he is not, there is confidence in Will Hammond as the team's backup.
"He's a really good young guy," Dillingham said of Hammond. "You know, like they said, they have him on a two-year deal because they obviously have the resources, combined with they believe in him. They knew that this is a guy that's going to be their future, and he 100% is their future there, and he's a phenomenal player."
"He can make all the throws. You saw him do that at the end of the Utah game. You could see him scramble and make plays with his legs."
Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich expressed similar confidence in Hammond and said he needed to do a better job of putting him in good positions, staying ahead of the sticks to avoid third-and-longs.
Cameron Dickey and the Red Raiders' offense put together one of the most impressive games on the ground in program history, but Leftwich said the Sun Devils would be a different challenge. Texas Tech ran for 372 yards as a team, and Dickey had 263 yards, the fifth-most in Red Raider history.
"I think Arizona State is really good against the run," Leftwich said. "They're pretty stout. D-line does a good job eating up blocks to let the linebackers play fast. So, they'll have another challenge."
Whether it is Hammond or Morton, though, the approach will be steady for the Red Raiders, even against the defending champions, and that mindset, to the coaches, is what is leading to the team's success.
"It's a big game for sure, but I think our guys will approach the preparation just like we do every week," Leftwich said. "And I think that's what what has led to the consistency we've had this year."