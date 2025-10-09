Could the Run Game Be the Red Raiders' Key to Victory over the Jayhawks?
Over Kansas' first two games, the Jayhawks allowed just 90 rushing yards on 57 attempts, good for 1.6 yards per carry and a pair of victories for KU, outscoring opponents 77-14.
Since then, however, the Jayhawks have conceded at least 180 rushing yards in four straight games, allowing opponents to run for 214 yards per game and 5.2 yards per rush attempt. Kansas has gone 2-2 during this stretch, outscoring opponents 133-109 in the process.
Opponent
Score
Rushing Yards Allowed
Fresno State
31-7 (W)
37 (29 attempts)
Wagner
46-7 (W)
53 (28 attempts)
Missouri
31-42 (L)
261 (47 attempts)
West Virginia
41-10 (W)
181 (41 attempts)
Cincinnati
34-37 (L)
215 (37 attempts)
UCF
27-20 (W)
199 (39 attempts)
The correlation between rushing success and team success is a common debate akin to the chicken and the egg. However, even in losses, West Virginia and UCF managed to rush for 181 and 199 yards, showing that their success on the ground was not a direct result of the scoreboard.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders, meanwhile, have found unexpected success in the rushing department. The team ranks 30th in the country in rushing yards per game (205.0) despite losing USC transfer Quinten Joyner, who was expected to be the starting running back, to a preseason injury.
Cameron Dickey has been the Red Raiders' leader in the backfield with 71 carries for 330 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. J'Koby Williams has 308 yards on 58 carries (5.3 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns.
Neither running back had more than 41 career carries or 236 yards before the season, a level of unexpected success despite a lack of experience. Even freshman Adam Hill has 207 rushing yards thanks to a 127-yard day against Kent State.
Against Big 12 opponents, Texas Tech has averaged 190 rushing yards per game, accruing 207 yards against Houston and 173 against Utah.
Both Dickey and Williams have been able to make an impact on the ground and through the air. They have combined for 34 missed tackles forced, 428 yards after contact, and 333 receiving yards. Facing a Kansas offense that Texas Tech will want to keep off the field, maintaining possession with a strong ground game could be critical for the Red Raiders' success.
Kansas' offense is one of the best in college football this season. They rank 20th in success rate and 11th in yards per play. To avoid a shootout, something the Jayhawks have been comfortable doing all season, the Red Raiders may want to keep their opponents' offense off the field.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels has been on fire to start the season, with 17 total touchdowns and just two interceptions. This is while being an aggressive downfield passer with an average depth of target over 10 yards down the field with 29 attempts 20+ yards downfield, tied for 10th in the country.
Texas Tech is capable of contending in a shootout, scoring no fewer than 34 points in a game this season, and the defense has allowed no more than 14 points. Kansas' offense might be Texas Tech's toughest opponent yet, and the running game may be the Red Raiders' key to success.