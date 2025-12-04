Red Raiders Decorate All-Big 12 Awards — but With a Notable Omission

Every year, the Big 12 hands out its all-conference awards to the best players and teams in the conference. It gives a chance to highlight the best players at each position and recognize the difference makers on the field and on the sideline.

The No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders did not leave empty-handed; in fact, scarlet and black decorated the awards this season following an all-time season for the program. An 11-1 regular season (8-1 in Big 12 play) has Tech in the Big 12 title game and the driver's seat for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

However, there were a pair of notable admissions. Despite captaining the top-ranked team in the Big 12, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire was not named the Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year. Furthermore, the Red Raiders' offense, which finished the year inside the top four in total yards and points per game, had zero first-team honorees.

2025 All-Big 12 First Team ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/qTrUG6ozmQ — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 4, 2025

Regardless, the squad was still heavily recognized by the conference for its achievements. Six Red Raiders were named to the All-Big 12 First Team: defensive linemen David Bailey, Romello Height, and Lee Hunter, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, defensive back Brice Pollock, and kicker Stone Harrington.

Bailey, Height, and Hunter led one of the best defensive lines in the country, ranking first in rushing yards allowed per game and sixth in total sacks. Height recorded 8.5 sacks (fourth in the Big 12) while David Bailey led the conference and FBS in sacks (12.5).

For his standout season, Bailey was also recognized as the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. The star edge rusher transferred from Stanford over the offseason, as did both Height (Georgia Tech) and Hunter (UCF).

The nation's sack leader. pic.twitter.com/BiKC51uakJ — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 4, 2025

Pollock, meanwhile, recorded five interceptions, beating out his teammate, Rodriguez, by one for the Big 12 lead. Rodriguez stuffed the stat sheet all season — he amassed seven forced fumbles (first), 101 tackles (third), and led his team in passes defensed (six).

Rodriguez has been named a finalist for several national awards, but he earned the title of Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after being the preseason pick. He delivered on expectations and more, rising from a conference standout to a potential Heisman contender.

Meanwhile, Harrington finished tied for fifth in the Big 12 in scoring (92), fifth in field goals made (18), converted the second-longest field goal in the conference (58 yards), was second in 50+ yard field goals made (three), and was third in field goal percentage (85.7%).

Preseason prediction. Postseason confirmation. pic.twitter.com/8TKpoyJlbh — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 4, 2025

Despite having the best offense in the conference, no Red Raiders were listed on the Big 12's first team; however, the second and third teams had several names.

Running back Cameron Dickey, wide receiver Caleb Douglas, and tight end Terrance Carter Jr. were all named to the Big 12's second team. Dickey led the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns (13) and finished third in rushing yards (1,023) and tied Harrington for fifth in total points (92). Douglas was fourth in receiving yards (823), while Carter was third among tight ends (530).

The third team had players in all three phases of the game. Offensive linemen Howard Sampson and Sheridan Wilson were listed on the third-team offense, while defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr. and linebacker Ben Roberts were on the third-team defense. J'Koby Williams was the pick as a return specialist, and Bryce Ramirez got the nod as an all-purpose special teamer.

Eight players were given an honorable mention: quarterback Behren Morton, Williams (as a running back), wide receivers Coy Eakin and Reggie Virgil, offensive linemen Davion Carter and Jacob Ponton, and defensive backs John Curry and Cole Wisniewski.

2025 All-Big 12 Second Team ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/c2OvEwwrAk — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 4, 2025

The Red Raiders have the opportunity to continue their campaign on Saturday, Dec. 6, against the BYU Cougars and Big 12 Head Coach of the Year, Kalani Sitake, for a chance at earning the Big 12 title. The game kicks off at noon ET (11 a.m. local time) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

