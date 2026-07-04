LUBBOCK, Texas – Cedar Hill defensive lineman Jalen Brewster has been committed to Texas Tech since October 2025. In the span of 72 hours, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country and best prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports , could have a different decal on his helmet when he sets foot on a college football field for the first time.​

High school recruits flipping throughout the college football recruitment is nothing new; it's one of the more common aspects of the process right up to the wire. According to a report by Charlie Williams of On3 and Inside Texas, the five-star pass rusher and the Red Raiders are expected to mutually part ways with Tech, which is “not expected to put up much of a fight.” The five-star pass rusher and the Red Raiders are expected to mutually part ways with Tech, which is “not expected to put up much of a fight.”

Brewster has over 30 different offers from various schools across the country. 20 of his offers are from some of the most recognizable and highly touted schools in college football. Brewster officially visited Florida toward the middle of June while also visiting Miami and LSU toward the end of May, according to his recruiting profile.

Some of those programs, among many others, are in the race to snag the 6 '3 defensive lineman if he does become available, according to multiple reports. With that said, Brewster himself has not officially commented on or announced his decommitment from Tech at the time of writing. However, there have been murmurs along the way of a potential flip.

Back in February, former Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch exited the program after his contract expired in January. Brewster commented on Fitch’s exit in a report by Rivals with two letters that expressed a potential flip. Brewster’s family continued to express his commitment to Tech, including this week.

Just yesterday, Brewster's father, former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Robert Brewster, continued to express his son's “commitment to Tech and focus on preparing for his senior season” at Cedar Hill. According to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals.

The top recruit in the class of 2027 has racked up a plethora of accolades across his time in high school football thus far. He participated in the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game while also participating in the Polynesian Bowl as well to start the year. Although listed as a defensive lineman, Brewster has excelled as a Swiss Army Knife for the Longhorns on both sides of the ball throughout his time at Cedar Hill.

He was named District 11-6A Utility Player of the Year for his efforts rushing the football in the backfield and rushing the passer on the defensive line. He has showcased his explosiveness to tag along with his combination of size and power to barrel through opposing offensive lines and get to the quarterback. ​

Brewster has a high impact level at the next level as one of eight defensive linemen in Tech’s recruiting class, which spans 19 different prospects thus far. Brewster is one of the crown jewels of the class for Texas Tech.

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