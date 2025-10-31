Does the History Between Texas Tech and Kansas State Play a Role in this Game
The answer is yes, but how much of an impact is to be determined.
The dominant recent trend or psychological edge goes to Kansas State, as they have won the last few meetings and have experienced notable recent success in the series, having won the last eight games in this Big 12 rivalry. The Texas Tech coaches and senior players have never beaten Kansas State, which may give them a psychological disadvantage and possibly a lack of confidence. However, the Red Raiders this season are confident and the favorites in their game against the Wildcats.
On the other hand, if the Texas Tech players and staff are aware that they haven't won in Manhattan, Kansas, since 2008, this may motivate them even more to get this road win to end the losing drought in this series. Additionally, it can encourage a "we're due" mindset, which will push them to end this losing streak.
Here is a look at the football history between these two football teams.
The Beginning of the Rivalry: They began playing each other in 1933, when Texas Tech defeated Kansas State in a low-scoring game by a final score of 6-0. They would not play each other again until 1963.
The last 5 games of this football series: Kansas State has won the last five games they have played against Texas Tech.
The last 20 games of this new rivalry: The Wildcats have won 14, while the Red Raiders have won six times over the past 20 games these two football programs have played each other.
Overall series leader in this football series: Kansas State leads the overall series between these two Big 12 schools with an overall record of 15-9 against the Red Raiders all-time.
Current winning streak in this football series: The Wildcats are on an eight-game winning streak.
In order to find enduring strategies or tactical advantages that one team may possess over the other, coaches frequently examine past games, but a lot has changed in terms of player personnel since these teams last played each other two years ago. For instance, if a particular Texas Tech offensive tactic and strategy has been routinely shut down by K-State's defense in recent seasons, the Tech coaching staff will probably give priority to a different offensive strategy to avoid making the same mistakes twice. However, coaching staffs have changed, and with the transfer portal, previous games played between the Wildcats and Red Raiders don't carry the same weight in terms of preparation as they used to.
The present rosters and injuries for both teams, as well as which team has better, more talented players and fewer ailments for this game, will be the most important elements influencing the game outcome, even though history somewhat matters and may play a role in the outcome of this game.
It's crucial to consider recent momentum and the performances of both teams in the weeks preceding this game. The current tactics and decisions made by the two coaching staffs on game day are also crucial in deciding how this game turns out. The way each side plays on offense, defense, and special teams in this game is crucial, as are turnovers and penalties.
The most significant historical factor is Kansas State's recent winning streak, which largely adds a psychological component to the game. But in the end, both teams' performance and existing potential will determine the outcome of this game.
