Arizona vs. SMU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Holiday Bowl
The Big 12-ACC clash in this year’s Holiday Bowl could go down to the wire. No. 17 Arizona will enter the Friday matchup as a 2.5-point favorite after finishing the regular season riding a six-game winning streak. The Mustangs, on the other hand, are hoping to rebound from a loss.
Arizona and SMU were ranked at one point during the season, but only the Wildcats have managed to hold onto their spot inside the top 25. Arizona’s passing game has been toward the top of the Big 12, but its ground game could use some improvement. That’ll likely make Noah Fifita’s arm the favorite’s weapon of choice against SMU’s sturdy run defense.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Arizona vs. SMU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona: -2.5 (-105)
- SMU: +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Arizona: -124
- SMU: +106
Total: 52.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Arizona vs. SMU How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Arizona: 9-3
- SMU: 8-4
Arizona vs. SMU Key Players to Watch
Arizona
Noah Fifita: Fifita eclipsed 280 passing yards for the fourth time this season to knock off Arizona State in his final regular-season game. He’s tallied 2,963 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns with just five picks this year. Fifita’s not much of a runner, but he does have a trio of rushing scores to his name this season.
SMU
Kevin Jennings: Jennings can match Fifita’s passing stats. He’s amassed 3,363 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns, but has twice as many picks (10) as the aforementioned signal-caller. He’s thrown for at least 250 yards and two scores in three straight games and has exploded against some strong defenses this year. Jennings notched a season-high 365 passing yards against No. 10 Miami earlier this season.
Arizona vs. SMU Prediction and Pick
Arizona and SMU have comparable straight-up records, but the Wildcats have looked much more impressive against the spread.
The Mustangs have needed to bounce back from a horrendous start. SMU failed to cover in its first five games of the season before covering in five of its final seven games.
The Wildcats have been consistent all season and have covered by winning by six or more points in three consecutive contests. Bettors should have confidence in the team that’s secured all its wins by at least four points.
PICK: Arizona -2.5 (-105 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
