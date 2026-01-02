What Texas Tech Can Learn From Its CFP Loss, Fix and Address This Offseason

Sometimes you need to fail to succeed in college football. Ohio State lost its final two games during the 2023 season before defeating Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff and winning the national championship the following season.

Texas Tech needs to reconfigure its roster this offseason and make the necessary changes to compete for a national championship next season, as Ohio State did going into the 2024 season. The program may need to completely abandon the blueprint that got 12 wins and a Big 12 championship this season.

The Red Raiders made sure they had an outstanding front seven on defense going into the 2025 season. They smartly and successfully utilized NIL funds to make sure they had a top-three defense in the country. For the most part, their defense carried them to the CFP. However, the Red Raiders' offense was exposed against Oregon when they failed to score any points against the Ducks.

Non-Conference Tests

In hindsight, the Big 12's defenses may not have been very good, evidenced by Texas Tech's top-10 scoring offense having a horrific game against a solid defense in Oregon. Utah and BYU's defenses may have given Texas Tech's offense and coaching staff a false sense of security, as they were greatly exposed when they played a legit defense in the Orange Bowl.

Hate to see it end this way, but this was a special and historic season for @TexasTechFB. Love this special group of seniors, and appreciate everything they have done for our university and for our community. Thank you!



This season is just the beginning!! We will continue… — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) January 1, 2026

The solution may be playing a more challenging non-conference schedule, like Miami, but that may no longer be an option. They are set to play Abilene Christian and Sam Houston in non-conference play. They do play at Oregon State, but the Beavers likely will not challenge them.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, played Notre Dame, South Florida, and Florida in non-conference play. They lost two games this season, but they were battle-tested and won at Texas A&M in the first round before defeating the defending national champions, Ohio State.

Without a challenging non-conference schedule, the Red Raiders better hope Big 12 defenses test them to get ready for a potential run in the CFP next season.

Changes Under Center

Texas Tech needs dynamic playmakers on offense, and the fastest and easiest way to do so is through the transfer portal. The process begins with acquiring a proven, reliable, playmaking quarterback, but the player the Red Raiders ultimately sign may not be the one that many are predicting.

Many fans want Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, but his stats are not too different from Behren Morton's. Furthermore, Sorsby had some of his worst games this season against quality competition like Nebraska, Arizona, and Utah.

Yes, Sorsby has ties to the Lone Star State, being from Denton, Texas, but the Red Raiders need a dynamic playmaker at quarterback next season.

Hot Take? North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker is the 🔥 name in the portal.



Even over flashier household names like Dylan Raiola, DJ Lagway, Brendan Sorsby, Sam Leavitt



First year EVER starting at any level

✅ 4,129 yards (1st in FBS)

✅ 31 TD (2nd)

✅ 6-4, 212 and can SLING it https://t.co/QGIPNtQ6zm pic.twitter.com/VueT4gJFWL — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) December 16, 2025

Texas Tech may need to consider a quarterback like Drew Mestemaker. The redshirt freshman from North Texas played at a Group of Five school, but he has the potential to be a dynamic quarterback for the Red Raiders — not only next season but also for the following two seasons. However, there are reports that he could be headed to Oklahoma State, following his former head coach at UNT.

They could also look at a very talented quarterback like DJ Lagway from Florida, who can come in and lead Texas Tech's offense. He has a lot to prove and is motivated to show he is one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

Sorsby is currently the top-rated transfer quarterback, according to 247Sports, but that doesn't necessarily mean he is the best option for Texas Tech next season. Mestemaker needs to prove it against Power Four competition, and Lagway is a risk, as he did not have a statistically good 2025 season, but the Red Raiders might need a dynamic quarterback, not Morton 2.0.

No disrespect to Sorsby and Morton, but to contend for a national championship, the Red Raiders need a difference maker at quarterback who can create and not be a game manager.

These athletes are being financially compensated well, and with that come expectations and responsibilities. Like in professional sports, if these players are not giving you the best chance to contend for a national championship, especially at quarterback, then a change must be made. Texas Tech needs a playmaker at quarterback for the 2026 season.

More Offensive Firepower

The Red Raiders don't necessarily need to add a running back like Isaac Brown from the transfer portal, but they need an RB1 who can produce yards against a team like Oregon. J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey are solid, reliable running backs who will both be juniors next season, but Texas Tech needs a running back who could be first-team All-Big 12 next season.

Louisville RB Isaac Brown will contend for RB1 in the 2027 NFL Draft with names like Nate Frazier & Justice Haynes



♦️This is THAT big a loss for Louisville to the Transfer Portal. Kid is electric ⚡️



♦️Averages nearly 8 yards a carry & 1,000+ yards a season the last two years… https://t.co/CIRgZFB2gw pic.twitter.com/4wTSCg4ddX — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 1, 2026

The Red Raiders don't necessarily need to add a superstar running back like Isaac Brown from the transfer portal, but they need an RB1 who can reliably produce yards against top teams like Oregon. J'Koby Williams and Cameron Dickey are solid, reliable running backs who will both be juniors next season, but Texas Tech needs a running back who could contend for first-team All-Big 12 next season.

The Red Raiders need a running back like Arizona State's Raleek Brown or BYU's LJ Martin. North Texas' Caleb Hawkins could be a viable option if Texas Tech does not land a player like Brown from Louisville in the portal; however, the Red Raiders need a genuine top-tier running back, as neither of their current backs was able to reach 100 yards on the ground against the Ducks.

Omarion Miller. WHAT A CATCH. 🤯



Catch Colorado vs WVU on TNT, truTV and HBO Max 📺 pic.twitter.com/t2wgkJ7twO — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) November 8, 2025

The Red Raiders also need a playmaker on the outside and a wide receiver who can get you a first down or a big play when needed. Against Oregon, tight end Terrance Carter Jr. was the only Red Raider to get more than 30 yards in the air.

He will be back for Texas Tech next season, but they need a bona fide top-tier wide receiver like Colorado's Omarion Miller or Boston College's Reed Harris. No Red Raiders wide receiver had more than 850 receiving yards this season. They could add a top-tier receiver or a speedy slot receiver like Florida's Eugene Wilson III.

Texas Tech's coaching staff must balance adding top-tier defensive players through the portal while also focusing on top-tier offensive players. The Red Raiders are losing key players due to graduation and the NFL Draft, especially on the defensive line and at linebacker.

The coaching staff does not need to replicate last offseason's strategy of building through the transfer portal; however, they must maintain their identity as a great defensive football team and add essential defensive players through the portal this offseason.

The Texas Tech football program has a promising future due to the addition of a top-ranked high school recruiting class, a robust and highly admired NIL program, and the retention of its coaching staff into the offseason. However, the time is now to build on the momentum they have created for themselves after a great but not perfect 2025 season. This offseason is extremely important for Texas Tech's hopes of competing for a national title next season.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI, and follow us on Twitter.