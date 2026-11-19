Here first is a look at the two in-state rivalry games that have already been played this week.

Western Michigan defeated Eastern Michigan to improve to an 8-3 record and to capture the Michigan MAC Football Trophy, which is given to the winner between the three state-of-Michigan MAC football schools.

Miami (OH)'s defense dominated the Kent State offense to win by a final score of 20-3. The Redhawks did not give up any points since a first-quarter Golden Flashes made a field goal. Miami (OH), with the win improved to 7-4 on the season.

Getting to know the Bowling Green and Toledo football rivalry.

Distance between campuses: Bowling Green and the University of Toledo are approximately only 20 to 25 miles along I-75 in Northwest Ohio, as the rivalry has been labeled the Battle of I-75.

All-Time Series History of these two Ohio football programs: This will be the 91st meeting between the Falcons and Rockets with the all-time football series at 43–43–4, since they first played each other on the football field back in 1919.

Longest win streaks in this rivalry: Bowling Green won 12 straight from 1955 to 1966 and Toledo’s longest streak is nine straight from 2010 to 2018.

Bowling Green won 12 straight from 1955 to 1966 and Toledo’s longest streak is nine straight from 2010 to 2018. Current winning streak in this rivalry: Bowling Green has won the last two games and has won three of the last four games in this football series.

The last game played: It was last season, when Bowling Green defeated Toledo 28–23 in a close game.

Interesting Rivalry Fact: After a 63-0 Toledo blowout in 1935, the rivalry was technically stopped for 13 years between the year of 1936–1947. This was not because of the huge score, but rather because Bowling Green refused to schedule the Rockets because of the disruptive behavior of Toledo fans. In addition, the teams competed for the Peace Pipe Trophy from 1980 to 2010, when it was retired out of cultural respect and replaced in 2011 with the Battle of I-75 Trophy (designed by Jeff Artz, the same artist who created the Fred Biletnikoff Award).

Game Prediction: Toledo is highly favored in this game for good reason, despite this being a rivalry game and it being known for their unpredictable nature, and Bowling Green being on a current two-game winning streak. The Rockets have dominated at home in the Glass Bowl under first-year head coach Mike Jacobs, with their only home loss being Buffalo earlier in the season. Toledo's offense should pull away in the second half to end its two-game losing streak and win the Battle of I-75 Trophy, by a final score of 38-17

Interesting facts & series history for South Florida and Florida Atlantic.

The distance between the two schools: USF's campus, which is located in Tampa, and FAU's campus, which is located in Boca Raton, is approximately 226 miles, or a 4-hour drive, between South Florida and Florida Atlantic.

All-Time Record between these two Florida Schools: USF has a 5-2 advantage in the all-time football series and has only lost to FAU twice in the 2013 and 2023 seasons.

First Meeting between the two schools on the football field: In 2002, at UCF, the two programs clashed for the first time, in which USF won by a 41-point margin.

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Game Prediction: Now that they are conference rivals, they only seldom faced off as non-conference rivals for more than 20 years, only playing each other in 2002, 2007, 2010, and 2013. After FAU joined the conference in 2023, the game became an annual AAC rivalry. With that being said, the Owls will win this game in a last-second field goal, with the final score being 20-17.

Texas Tech looks to defeat their in-state rival Baylor to move up in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Distance between campuses for these Texas schools: Texas Tech and Baylor University are separated by roughly 352 miles by road, which is just under a six and a half hour drive.

All-time series history between these two Texas football programs: Through 83 times playing each other on the football field going back to 1929, Baylor holds a narrow 42–40–1 edge.

Longest win streaks in this football rivalry: Texas Tech dominated this rivalry in recent years, having won 15 consecutive meetings from 1996 to 2010. However, the Bears have been dominant in this series, as well as Baylor’s longest streak, which was 11 straight from 1947 to 1960. Also from 1979 to 1987, the Bears won eight out of nine games.

The last game played between these two football programs: They last met in 2024, in Lubbock, where Baylor defeated Texas Tech 59–35.

Interesting rivalry fact: From 2009 to 2013, both teams played a stretch of neutral-site games in the Dallas–Fort Worth area at AT&T Stadium in Arlington before returning to campus stadiums ever since 2019.

Game Prediction: Texas Tech technically has a top-10 scoring offense (39.0 points per game), while Baylor has the nation's 17th-ranked scoring defense (18.1 points allowed per game). Baylor's defense and home-field advantage in Waco should give the Bears a chance to pull off the slight upset. However, Texas Tech's overall play since they switched starting quarterbacks gives the Red Raiders the slight edge to win this game by a touchdown, with the final score being Texas Tech 35, Baylor 28.

The annual football game between Stanford and Cal, which is simply called "The Big Game," is the oldest college football rivalry west of the Dakotas and one of the most underrated football rivalries.

Distance between both California schools: Separated by approximately 45 miles across the San Francisco Bay Area, the two elite higher-level learning institutions have battled for Bay Area supremacy since 1892.

All-time record in this football rivalry: Stanford leads 61–49–10, and to understand this important note, the NCAA football-only records differ because the two schools played rugby instead of football from 1906 to 1914 due to both schools acknowledging safety concerns over football's high injury rate at the time that some may argue is still true to this day.

The Rivalry Trophy: The Stanford Axe is the trophy given to the winner of this rivalry game.

The last meeting between these two ACC schools: Yes, for those still not aware, these two former Pac-12 schools are not both in the ACC conference. Last season, Stanford defeated Cal 31–10 at Stanford Stadium to reclaim the Axe.

Game Prediction: Stanford has won three of their last four games but will be on the road for this game. Cal is better than their overall record but has lost four straight games, all by wide margins. The Golden Bears can pull off the upset like how Michigan State had done against Michigan but look for the Cardinals to win a relatively close game, with the final score being Stanford 28, Cal 20.

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