Texas Tech Football and Basketball Game Predictions for OSU and SCU

Here are some game predictions and brief previews of Texas Tech's upcoming weekend games.

On Saturday, the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-2) travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0). ESPN+ will stream the tip-off, which is set for 1:00 PM EST or Noon CT at United Supermarkets Arena. Stonehill is not some random D2 school playing the Red Raiders; they are a team that actually is moving conferences this upcoming July to improve their conference play in Division 1 by changing conferences.

They are currently in the same conference as Fairleigh Dickinson but will be moving to the Metro Conference, joining the likes of Iona, St. Peters, Siena, Niagra, and more. The move signals that the Skyhawks are serious about their basketball program moving forward. Stonehill is 1-2 with losses against Fordham and Columbia this season, and they have been a Division 1 men's basketball program since the 2022-23 season. Texas Tech should have no difficulties with the Skyhawks, though, in this game

As many fans already know, Texas Tech (3–0) is off to a fantastic start after defeating No. 3 Illinois 84–78 on Tuesday. The Red Raiders have a lot of momentum going into Saturday and very likely to remain undefeated at 4-0 after this game. Head coah Grant McCasland's team started the season with easy home wins over Jackson State (76–42) and Bethune-Cookman (76–58) before that momentous victory. Cruz Davis (20 points, 5 assists), Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (15 points), Donovan Atwell (13 points, 5 steals), and Jamichael Stillwell (11 points, 13 rebounds) all had strong scoring outings as Texas Tech forced 16 turnovers and recorded 13 steals against Illinois.

Stonehill (1–2) are members of the Northeast Conference team that is traveling after losing to Columbia 75–55 down to Texas to take on the Red Raiders. The Skyhawks led 36–34 at the half thanks to forward Ewan Steele (8 points, 9 rebounds) and guard Eli Greenberg (6 assists), but they were unable to maintain their offensive momentum in the second half despite outscoring Columbia in the paint (24–18). Early in the season, Jack Medalie (11.0 PPG), Devon Arlington (7.0 RPG), and Greenberg (4.3 APG) led Stonehill's retooled squad, which included 11 new players, to defeat a non-division 1 opponent Curry Colonels to open up their regualr season.

Game Prediction: Texas Tech 82, Stonehill 47

This Saturday, the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8–1, 5–1 Big 12) will travel to Stillwater to play the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6–3, 4–2 Big 12). At a sold-out Boone Pickens Stadium, kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 PM EST, and ESPN will broadcast the game nationally. This is a huge game to keep the Red Raider's CFP and Big 12 title game hope alive.

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Stillwater bound ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/iKvyyt5r8J — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 12, 2026

With quarterback Thomas Castellanos taking over as the full-time starter, with this going to be his third game as the starting QB for the Red Raiders, Joey McGuire's team is riding high as they enter Stillwater solely in second place in the Big 12. Castellanos added 102 yards on the rush and threw for 362 yards and five touchdowns in last week's 53–48 shootout victory over West Virginia. While standout defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr. (7.5 sacks) anchors the pass rush, running back J'Koby Williams (954 rushing yards, 7 TDs) offers a consistent ground threat after carrying for at least 160 yards in three of his four previous games.

The Cowboys, who are 4-0 at home under first-year head coach and former Texas Tech alum Eric Morris, have averaged 57.3 points in their last three games, including last weekend's 66-28 thrashing against Kansas State. One of the most potent passing offenses in the country is led by quarterback Drew Mestemaker (2,962 passing yards, 29 TDs), who is accompanied by receivers Justin Bowick (790 yards, 10 TDs) and Wyatt Young (763 yards, 8 TDs), as well as Doak Walker Award contender Caleb Hawkins (1,081 rushing yards, 7 TDs).

Texas Tech has won the last two encounters with the Cowboys in football, including a 56-48 victory in Stillwater in 2024 and a 42-0 shutout in Lubbock last season, giving them a slim 25-24-3 all-time advantage.

Oklahoma State is the home favorite, according to college football analysts, despite Texas Tech's superior national rating and impressive road record. However, the Red Raiders, despite the closeness of recent games, is the better team and should win yet another very close game in Stillwater.

Game Prediction: Texas Tech 41, Oklahoma State 40

The Texas Tech women's basketball team, who are undefeated at 2-0 this season, takes on Auburn, who is 3-0 on the season. Texas Tech should win this game to remain undefeated in the season.

Game Prediction: Texas Tech 62, Auburn 57

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