The Indiana Hoosiers continue to find ways to win games and are now 9-1 on the season and 6-1 in the Big Ten, hanging on to their No. 2 spot in the conference, ensuring that if they win their final two games of the regular season, they'll compete in the last-ever Big Ten Championship Game.

One of their final two games will be a road game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies beat Michigan State this past week to improve to 6-4 on the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown.

Indiana vs. Washington Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Indiana -8.5 (-105)

Washington +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Indiana -310

Washington +250

Total

OVER 43.5 (-110)

UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Indiana vs. Washington How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Husky Stadiumn

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Indiana record: 9-1 (6-1 in Big Ten)

Washington record: 6-4 (3-4 in Big Ten)

Indiana vs. Washington Betting Trends

Indiana is 2-8 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 7-3 in Indiana games this season

Washington is 4-6 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-3 in Washington's last eight games

Indiana vs. Washington Key Player to Watch

Demond Williams Jr., QB - Washington Huskies

Washington has a chance to win this game, but they'll need Demond Williams Jr. to bring his best stuff. He has completed 64.8% of passes for 1,955 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. He has also added 273 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Indiana defense is going to make it tough sledding for him, but on his home field, he has a chance to do something great.

Indiana vs. Washington Prediction and Best Bet

I still don't believe in this Indiana team. They're solid on both sides of the ball, but they aren't elite anywhere, leaving them susceptible if they face a team that brings their best stuff. They're now on the road against a Washington team that is extremely strong defensively, ranking 28th in defensive success rate and 26th in opponent EPA per play.

The Indiana secondary is also susceptible at times, ranking 31st in opponent EPA per pass and 30th in opponent pass success rate. That means that Demond Williams could be in for a big game.

I'll take the points with the Huskies at home.

Pick: Washington +8.5 (-115) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.