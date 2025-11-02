Has Texas Tech Ever Hosted 'College GameDay'? History of ESPN's Program in Lubbock
For campuses across the country, the opportunity to host ESPN's pre-game show broadcast "College GameDay" is an honor. The program garners attention from viewers across the map and offers an opportunity to highlight what schools have to offer.
Between guest pickers, campus shots, interviews with fans and players, and the sea of comedic signs in the background, college football fans get a sneak peek at what is going on at other programs. In Week 11 of the 2025 college football season, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have the opportunity to welcome the crew to Lubbock, Texas.
This comes as Texas Tech hosts BYU at Jones AT&T Stadium, a top-15 matchup that could be a Big 12 title game preview and play a strong role in determining which teams will play. The Red Raiders are 8-1 (5-1 in Big 12 play) while the Cougars are 8-0 (5-0).
With some high-profile losses coming in Week 10 — including No. 8 Georgia Tech, No. 9 Vanderbilt, and No. 10 Miami (FL) — this could even be a top-10 matchup when the Week 11 AP Poll is revealed. Texas Tech ranked No. 13 heading into its win over Kansas State, with BYU tied for 10th with a bye week on tap.
It has been nearly 17 years since "College GameDay" traveled to Texas Tech's campus. While the team has been featured four times, three of those appearances were as visitors. The 2008 season was the only time the Red Raiders hosted ESPN's crew.
Lubbock last lay host when No. 6 Texas Tech defeated No. 1 Texas 39-33 at home on Nov. 1, 2008. Red Raiders legend Graham Harrell led the way in the rivalry game with 474 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score.
Texas Tech's 2008 win over Texas is a game of legend; with one second left on the clock, wide receiver Michael Crabtree caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Harrell. A swarm of Red Raiders fans took to the field, believing the game was over, leading to a kickoff from their own seven-yard line.
The game ultimately played an important part in Texas Tech, Texas, and Oklahoma ending the season in a three-way tie. That 2008 season was also the last time Texas Tech was ranked inside the preseason top 25, the in-season top 10, and finished within the top 15 — the Red Raiders have repeated the first two marks, aiming to complete the list.
It has taken "College GameDay" nearly two decades to return to Lubbock, and fans have been waiting. The Red Raiders are alive and red hot, with one of the highest-scoring offenses and most stout defenses in the country.
Their game against BYU has heavy implications on the conference race, and it will be one that fans are certainly looking forward to watching. The game kicks off on Nov. 8 at noon ET (11 a.m. local time).
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.