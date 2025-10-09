How to watch No. 9 Texas Tech Football vs. Kansas: Breakdown, Preview, TV Channel
In what some described as a mini trap game, the No. 9 Texas Tech football team took care of business last week on the road with a 35-11 victory over previously undefeated Houston. The Cougars had surprised many with their 4-0 start in the second year of head coach Willie Fritz, but two touchdowns from J'Koby Willams and 345 yards from quarterback Behren Morton kept the Red Raiders on track for its Big 12 title hopes.
As the 2025 season reaches its midpoint, Texas Tech has consistently shown its top-end ability, which has resulted in a top-ten ranking as the season creeps into October. A key two-week stretch now begins for TTU as they face an explosive Kansas team looking to keep its Big 12 championship aspirations alive before traveling to Tempe to take on defending conference champions Arizona State.
Here’s all you need to know as Texas Tech returns home to face Jalon Daniels and the Kansas Jayhawks.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 9 Texas Tech (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) vs. Kansas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12)
- Line: Texas Tech (-14.5), 58.5 O/U (FanDuel Sportsbook)
- Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas.
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CDT
- TV: FOX
- Broadcast Crew: Jason Benetti (PxP), Robert Griffin III (Analyst) & Alexa Landestoy (Sideline)
- Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network and Affiliates
Kansas Scout
Head Coach
Head Coach Lance Leipold | 5th season at Kansas; 19th as Head Coach | 26-30 (.464) at Kansas; 172-69 (.714) Career Record | 6x NCAA Division III National Championships | 7x WIAC Titles, 2x MAC East Division Titles | 6x AFCA DIII COTY, 4x WIAC COTY, 2x MAC COTY | Previous head coach at Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater | Previous assistant at Nebraska-Omaha, Wisconsin, Doane (NE) and Wisconsin-Whitewater.
2024 Finish
- Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
5-7 (4-5 Big 12, 10th) | All-Big 12: 3x First Team, 4x Second Team, 4x Honorable Mentions.
All-Time Series
- Texas Tech leads 23-2 (Nov. 11, 2023 last matchup; 16-13 Texas Tech).
Key Storylines
How do injuries impact each team Saturday night?
Mid-season attrition is in full swing and that includes both Kansas and Texas Tech.
The Jayhawks were dealt a blow on the offensive side when head coach Lance Leipold announced that starting tight end DeShawn Hanika would be out for the rest of 2025 with a season-ending surgery. A former Iowa State standout, Hanika recorded 97 yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns as one of Jalon Daniel's favorite targets. A pair of cornerbacks — Devin Dye and Syeed Gibbs — are also out alongside starting linebacker Josepth Sipp Jr. who's had an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. Starting runningback Daniel Hishaw Jr. was upgraded to "doubtful" after not playing since the first quarter against West Virginia on Sept. 20.
For Tech, the only change was a big one in superstar linebacker Jacob Rodriguez being listed as "questionable". Voted as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the senior has recorded 36 tackles, four TFLs, two interceptions and two forced fumbles as part of one of the best units in the country. While the Red Raiders have depth all around the roster, the Jayhawks will look to attack the middle of the field if Rodriguez isn't able to go.
Which offensive line blinks first?
Despite losing three starters along the offensive line — including two all-conference selections — the Jayhawks have reloaded up front building around returning starters Kobe Baynes and Bryce Foster to one of the Big 12's better units. They're tied with Texas Tech at 5th in the conference by allowing only five sacks all season long.
Each unit will be tested as both Tech and the Jayhawks posses fearsome defensive fronts. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 16 sacks while recovering four of its five forced fumbles. It's more of balanced attack for KU with Chattanooga transfer Leroy Harris III producing a team-high 3.5 sacks. For the Red Raiders, it's top NFL prospect and Stanford transfer David Bailey paving the way with 5.5 sacks, which is only one behind John Henry Daley of Utah.
Like most college games, this contest will be decided up front and whoever can protect its quarterback better will likely come out on top.
Can Kansas' defense contain the Red Raiders long enough to make it a four-quarter game?
Jalon Daniels and the KU offense will have its own challenge against Tech, but they've shown enough to put up points against anyone, averaging 35 points a contest.
But it's the defense that will have the tall task of slowing down a Texas Tech offense that leads the Big 12 in passing (363.8 P/G) and sixth in rushing with over 200 yards per game. Aside from the 41-10 blowout of West Virginia, the Jayhawks have only been in shootouts against their Power Four opponents. Cincinnati hung 37 points and 603 yards of offense just two weeks ago while Missouri popped off for 42 points and 595 offensive yards in the Border War.
The Jayhawk defense was impressive last week against UCF, adjusting at halftime to shutout the Knights in the second half to help KU to a 27-0 win. However, Texas Tech is a different beast and they'll need to create pressure on Behren Morton and limit the Tech explosive plays to make sure the Red Raiders don't run away on Saturday night.
