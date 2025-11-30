Texas Tech's Social Media Reactions to their Win over West Virginia
This win was expected, but it only helped Texas Tech's efforts to move up the college football playoff rankings.
Texas Tech secured its 11th victory of this season. This matches the school record for the highest number of wins in a single season. This victory also highlighted the remarkable and historic year the Red Raiders have experienced, and it is far from over as Texas Tech looks to make a deep run in the College Football Playoffs. However, they will be in the conference championship game first.
After defeating West Virginia 49-0, Texas Tech is Big 12 Championship-bound. Thanks to the outcomes of other conference matchups, Texas Tech secured its spot in the Big 12 Championship Game before kickoff. The victory secured their position and boosted their confidence as they headed into the Big 12 title game, where they will face off once again against BYU.
The Red Raiders are not looking ahead, but many Texas Tech fans are thinking about the College Football Playoff and the possible seeding for the CFP. With a commanding victory, Texas Tech, currently sitting at No. 5 in the CFP rankings, has solidified its position for a spot in the upcoming expanded College Football Playoff. However, with Texas A&M losing, the Red Raiders have a pathway to a top-four seed. The team put in tremendous effort in solidly defeating the Mountaineers in hopes of climbing the rankings. There is a strong expectation that they can secure a bye or at least a home game in the opening round if they defeat BYU in the Big 12 conference championship game.
Texas Tech faced a West Virginia team that was struggling entering this game, and the Mountaineers' season culminated in a disappointing finale to a challenging season, as they dropped their final two games, finishing with a 4-8 overall record and a 2-7 mark in Big 12 play. The staggering 49-point defeat marked West Virginia's most significant loss since the early 1900s.
Here is a look at some of the postgame social media reactions to Texas Tech's victory.
Texas Tech performed well in all facets of the game against West Virginia.
Despite not being reported as fully healthy, quarterback Behren Morton performed admirably. He passed for 310 yards and connected for three touchdowns.
Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, a standout recognized with multiple national defense award nominations, made an immediate impact by scoring a touchdown from one yard out on the team's opening offensive possession. His performances throughout the game highlighted how the Red Raiders' top defenders were instrumental in contributing to the win today by helping secure their second shutout of the season.
The offense consistently advanced, racking up an impressive 572 yards and securing 32 first downs by game's end. Morton connected for two touchdowns each with both Caleb Douglas and Micah Hudson, as the Red Raiders' passing game was no match for the Mountaineers' secondary.
The Red Raiders showcased an impressive defensive performance. The defense was relentless, halting drives, limiting the Mountaineers to a mere 37 rushing yards, and snagging two interceptions.
Here are some more social media posts from the game.
