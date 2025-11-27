Which Texas Tech Players Are on Record Watch Ahead of Regular-Season Finale vs. West Virginia?
The No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders are having a record-breaking season in 2025. It has been a dominant season on multiple fronts, highlighting a talented squad headlined by high-end talent, development, and razor-sharp coaching.
As a result, the Red Raiders are pushing the boundaries of what the program has achieved in the past. What program records have been broken so far this season, and which ones could be broken by the end of the season?
Team Success
With a 10-1 record, Tech is currently one game removed from tying a program-high 11 wins, which has been achieved three times (1953, 1973, and 2008). With a potential Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff appearance, there are opportunities for the Red Raiders to surpass this mark and have the first 12+ win season in program history.
If Texas Tech advances to the Big 12 title game, it would be the school's first appearance since joining the Big 12. The Red Raiders have not won a conference title since the 1990s, coming as a part of the Southwest Conference. As well, Tech has never made an appearance in the College Football Playoff, setting up another potential first.
However, the Red Raiders need to travel to Morgantown, W. Va., first before they can think about the postseason. It's a win-and-in scenario for the scarlet and black. With a win, Texas Tech would set a program record with eight conference wins in a single campaign.
If Texas Tech can continue to win over the national eye, there is one more record the school can set: highest end-of-season ranking. The highest the Red Raiders have ever slotted in the final AP Poll is 11th; with a fifth-place ranking, Tech is on the verge of ending the season at new heights.
This success has set a new standard in Lubbock, Texas, and fans have shown up. Texas Tech set a program record for average attendance in what was one of the most dominant home seasons in Big 12 history.
Offensive Players
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has proven he bleeds scarlet and black in his five-year career with the Red Raiders. As a Lubbock kid, he has given his all to the team, playing through several injuries and cementing himself as one of the toughest competitors in school history.
His hard work has paid off, as he finds himself inside the top 10 of several statistics in program history.
Morton's 8,327 career passing yards rank fifth in Texas Tech history, about 300 yards behind Seth Doege for second place (8,646). As well, Morton's 66 passing touchdowns are the fifth-most in school history behind Doege (69), and he ranks one spot behind Doege in total touchdowns with 73, needing two more to tie for fourth (75).
With 8,339 total yards, Morton is sixth in school history, though he could still climb up to fourth. Robert Hall edges out Morton with 8,489 yards, and Doege is ahead of Morton with an even 8,700.
However, Morton ranks firmly behind Patrick Mahomes, Kliff Kingsbury, and Graham Harrell in most career statistics, giving him the opportunity to finish at fourth in several major career passing metrics.
Running back Cameron Dickey could also enter the record books — and did earlier this year. With 13 rushing touchdowns, the sophomore running back sits in a four-way tie for the 10th-most in a single season in school history. He is tied with Bobby Cavazos (1953), Billy Taylor (1977), Byron Hanspard (1996), and Ricky Williams (1998).
With one more rushing touchdown, Dickey would be tied for seventh with Williams (2001), Baron Batch (2009), and DeAndre Washington (2015). With two rushing touchdowns, which Dickey has done twice this season, he would hold the seventh-place spot alone.
He ranks behind Donny Anderson (1965), Taurean Henderson (2005), and Tahj Brooks (2024) with 17, tying for third, and Henderson (2004) with 16, the sixth-most. However, with a potential postseason run, Dickey could climb his way up the list.
Dickey ran for 263 rushing yards against Kansas on Oct 11, the single-most dominant performance by any offensive player for Texas Tech this season. That was the fifth-most rushing yards by any player in school history, behind Hanspard (twice), James Gray, and James Hadnot.
Defensive Players
Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has been a driving force for Texas Tech all season. The push for him to finish the season as a Heisman finalist has brought attention his way, and rightfully so. Rodriguez is having one of the most statistically impressive performances from an inside linebacker — not just in program history but in all of college football.
The Texas native is the only FBS player since 2005 to have at least five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four interceptions in the same season. In fact, his seven forced fumbles are second in a single season in school history behind only defensive back Dwayne Slay (eight, 2005).
Alongside Rodriguez, defensive end David Bailey has also been recognized as one of the most game-breaking talents in college football. The duo was named semifinalists and finalists for some of the most prestigious defensive accolades in the country.
This season, Bailey has 12.5 sacks, which ranks fourth in a single season in school history behind only Brandon Sharpe (15.0, 2009), Adell Duckett (14.0, 2003), and Brandon Williams (13.0, 2008).
Since at least 2005, no Red Raider has ever led the country in sacks, which Bailey does through Week 13.
This has helped steer the ship to the best defense in program history. Before 2024, the most points allowed in a single season in the Big 12 era was 18.6 per game in 1996, when Tech allowed 205 points in 11 games. Through 11 games in 2025, the Red Raiders have conceded 135 points — just 12.3 per game.
The Red Raiders are also on the verge of setting a program record for team rushing defense. Tech has conceded 71.8 rushing yards per game in 2025 — all-time, the Red Raiders have never held the single-season mark below triple digits. The previous best was 115.6 rushing yards allowed per game in 1964.
Special Teams Success
Earlier this season, kicker Stone Harrington set a program record by going 5-for-5 on field goal attempts. However, Harrington is within range of more than just the single-game record.
The junior kicker from Colleyville, Texas, has 18 made field goals through Week 13; the most ever made by a Red Raider in a single season is 23 by Ryan Bustin in 2013. Trey Wolff has marks of 21 and 20 set in 2022 and 2019, respectively.
With a Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff appearance within sight, the Red Raiders have one more regular-season game and at least two potential postseason games to chase the record books. This could only help cement the 2025 season as one of the best in program history.
All school records and career statistics are taken from Texas Tech's 2025 record book or the statistics available on Texas Tech's website.
