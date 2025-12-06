Jacob Rodriguez Makes History as Texas Tech’s First Butkus Award Winner

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has etched his name into Red Raider history, becoming the program’s first-ever recipient of the prestigious Butkus Award.

Recognized as college football’s top linebacker honor, Rodriguez’s win not only celebrates his individual excellence but also marks a milestone moment for Texas Tech, elevating the program’s national profile and cementing his legacy as one of the most impactful defenders to wear the scarlet and black.

J-Rod is the 2025 Butkus Award Winner 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jx5FaPE3nJ — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 5, 2025

The Butkus Award, established in 1985 and named after legendary linebacker Dick Butkus, is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker at the collegiate level.

In recent years, the Butkus Award has continued to spotlight the nation’s elite linebackers. Past winners include Roquan Smith (Georgia, 2017), Devin White (LSU, 2018), Isaiah Simmons (Clemson, 2019), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame, 2020), Nakobe Dean (Georgia, 2021), Jack Campbell (Iowa, 2022), and Payton Wilson (NC State, 2023). Most recently, Georgia’s Jalon Walker claimed the honor in 2024, underscoring the award’s tradition of recognizing defensive leaders who define toughness and excellence at the heart of the game.

When the Butkus Award committee announced Rodriguez as the 2025 winner, it wasn’t just a recognition of one season’s excellence. It was a validation of years of relentless work, leadership, and impact on the field. Rodriguez embodies everything the award represents: toughness, consistency, and the ability to elevate those around him.

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) on the field during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Rodriguez’s numbers tell a story of dominance. He led Texas Tech in tackles (104) and ranked No. 1 in the nation with seven forced fumbles. His ability to diagnose plays before they develop made him a nightmare for opposing offenses, while his versatility allowed him to excel in both run defense and pass coverage.

Beyond the stat sheet, Rodriguez’s leadership has been invaluable. As the emotional anchor of the Red Raider defense, he set the tone with his preparation and intensity. Teammates and coaches alike point to his work ethic and accountability as the standard for the program. The Butkus Award isn’t just about production. It’s about embodying the spirit of a linebacker, and Rodriguez’s presence galvanized Texas Tech’s defense into one of the most respected units in the Big 12 and in the nation.

By becoming the first Red Raider to claim the Butkus Award, Rodriguez has elevated Texas Tech’s national profile and cemented his place in program lore. His achievement signals that elite defensive talent can thrive in Lubbock, Texas, inspiring future generations of linebackers to follow his path.

What sets Rodriguez apart is his completeness. He’s not just a tackler but a playmaker. Whether blitzing off the edge, dropping into coverage, or stuffing the run, Rodriguez showcased the versatility that defines modern linebackers. His instincts, athleticism, and football IQ make him the prototype of what the Butkus Award was designed to honor.

The moment J-Rod found out he was the Butkus Award Winner pic.twitter.com/MCeCYFHbiM — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 5, 2025

In a season defined by leadership, versatility, and relentless production, Rodriguez has earned one of college football’s highest honors. The distinction places Rodriguez among the nation’s elite, underscoring his impact not only on the Red Raiders’ defense but on the broader landscape of the sport.

Rodriguez didn’t just win the Butkus Award. He earned it through a combination of production, leadership, and historic significance. His name now joins a lineage of legendary linebackers, and his legacy at Texas Tech will endure long after the final whistle.

