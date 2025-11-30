Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez Named Chuck Bednarik Award Finalist
The Texas Tech Red Raiders' defense has been a force throughout the season, and now the unit's unquestioned leader is receiving the highest national recognition. Senior linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has officially been named one of three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
This monumental achievement is a testament to Rodriguez’s historic production, which includes an eye-popping national lead of seven forced fumbles, alongside 104 tackles and four interceptions. His game-changing ability to anchor the defense and create turnovers has solidified his status as one of the elite defensive players in the nation, making him the strongest candidate from Texas Tech in decades for the prestigious award.
The Chuck Bednarik Award is an annual college football honor presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the most outstanding defensive player in the nation. Named in legacy of the legendary two-way player and Hall of Famer Charles "Chuck" Bednarik, the award was first established and presented in 1995.
The award's stated purpose is to recognize the top defensive player of the year in college football, and its most recent recipient was Travis Hunter from the University of Colorado, who earned the honor in 2024.
The Texas Tech star linebacker's decorated career has positioned him perfectly for the Chuck Bednarik Award. Rodriguez has been consistently recognized for his elite performance, earning the title of Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year heading into his senior 2025 season. His prior campaign was also highly acclaimed, highlighted by him securing a spot on both the All-Big 12 First Team and the Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team as a redshirt junior in 2024.
Furthermore, Rodriguez received national recognition by being selected to the Phil Steele Honorable Mention All-America Team (2024) and has proven his ability to shine on the biggest stages, being named the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Defensive Player of the Game in 2024 and the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Defensive MVP in 2023.
Rodriguez's case for winning the Chuck Bednarik Award is based on his unparalleled defensive versatility and historic playmaking ability that directly led to team success for the No. 5 Red Raiders.
His 104 tackles demonstrate consistency against the run. Still, his true differentiator is the creation of chaos. He leads the nation with an exceptional seven forced fumbles, complemented by four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. This combination of statistics is exceedingly rare, making him the only FBS player since 2005 to register at least five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four interceptions in the same season, a level of production that matches or exceeds defensive legends.
Rodriguez is not just an individual star. He is the engine behind a Texas Tech defense that ranks first nationally in rushing defense, proving he is the single most vital defensive player in the country.
The Maxwell Football Club has narrowed the field to the three most deserving athletes, but Rodriguez’s ability to dominate the run, the pass, and the turnover margin makes his case exceptional. The winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced on December 12th as part of the ESPN College Football Awards show, and every Red Raider fan will be watching to see if the engine of the No. 5 Texas Tech defense takes his rightful place among college football's all-time defensive greats.
