Joey McGuire Named Finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has turned the Red Raiders into one of the most dangerous forces in college football. In just four seasons, he has reshaped the entire program and pushed it straight into national championship territory. As a result, he is being recognized on the national stage.

National Recognition Continues to Stack Up

Recently, McGuire was named the AFCA Region Six Coach of the Year, and he continues to be a strong contender for both the Dodd Trophy and the Bear Bryant Awards. The week grew even bigger when he was officially selected as a finalist for the George Munger Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club.

On Dec. 9, the Football Writers Association of America announced McGuire as one of its 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. He stands as the only Big 12 head coach included among the finalists, showing just how unique his season has been.

The FWAA will choose the winner based on regular-season and conference championship performance. The announcement will be made on Dec. 16.

The list of finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award reflects a powerhouse group. It includes Bob Chesney, Curt Cignetti, Ryan Day, Mike Elko, Tony Elliott, Marcus Freeman, Clark Lea, Jerry Mack, Jim Mora, Kirby Smart, and Jon Sumrall.

Under McGuire’s leadership, the Red Raiders look built for long-term success and a future filled with even more national attention.

A Historic Season and a Long-Awaited Big 12 Title Under Joey McGuire

Texas Tech is one of the rare FBS teams to rank inside the top five nationally in total offense, total defense, scoring offense, and scoring defense. The team gained 480.3 yards per game on offense and allowed 254.4 yards on defense.

With a powerful 42.5 points per game scoring output, the Red Raiders have built one of the most complete identities in the sport. They also allow only 10.9 points per game, creating a team that dominates from every angle. Their 12-1 record becomes even more impressive when you realize all 12 wins came by at least 20 points.

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire reacts before a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

This dominant season delivered something the program had never seen before. Texas Tech stormed past BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game. It won 34-7, securing its first outright conference title since capturing the Border Conference crown in 1995.

Texas Tech earned the No. 4 spot in the final CFP rankings. They are setting up a massive CFP quarterfinal matchup at the Orange Bowl. They will face either No. 5 Oregon or No. 12 James Madison when they make their first Orange Bowl appearance in school history.

McGuire’s steady leadership has made Texas Tech the winningest program in the Big 12 during his tenure. The Red Raiders have collected 24 conference wins in McGuire's four seasons, more than any other school during that stretch. His overall record now stands at 35-17, marking this the best 52-game start for any Texas Tech head coach since Pete Cawthon from 1930-40.

