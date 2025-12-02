How Much Is Joey McGuire's Contract Extension? Texas Tech Locks In Its Future With Its Head Coach
Texas Tech and head coach Joey McGuire have reportedly agreed to a massive contract extension, according to multiple sources. The deal will keep the Red Raiders' head coach in Lubbock, Texas, for the next seven seasons.
McGuire will be with Tech through the 2032 season after spending the last four leading the way for the scarlet and black. He has a 34-17 (.667) record as TTU's head coach; he has gone 24-12 (.667) in the Big 12.
For his success, he was rewarded handsomely. According to multiple sources, McGuire is set to receive an estimated average annual salary of $7 million. The deal also includes several incentives that can earn him more money. Texas Tech Football's X account confirmed the extension on Tuesday, Dec. 2.
This is coming off McGuire's best season with Texas Tech. The Red Raiders' 11-1 start matches the best in team history, with a program-record eight conference wins. Tech can still break the school record for total wins in a season and is competing in the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time.
The Red Raiders dominated their way through the season, ranking inside the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Tech finished fourth in total yards of offense per game and first in rushing yards allowed per game, ending the year with a scoring margin of +383.
As a result, Texas Tech ranked fifth heading into Week 14's regular-season finale; after a 49-0 win over West Virginia, the Red Raiders await the College Football Playoff rankings for championship weekend.
Texas Tech will face off with BYU (11-1, 8-1) in the Big 12 title game, with strong College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Red Raiders await a potential first-round bye or a first-round home game in Lubbock with a win, while BYU is on the bubble and aiming to stay in the hunt.
However, the extension was earned for more than just what Tech displayed in 2025. The previous three seasons showed marked improvement for the Red Raiders, who averaged 5.0 wins per season under Matt Wells (including a 2-3 run under interim head coach Sonny Cumbie in 2021) and 5.8 wins under Kliff Kingsbury.
The Red Raiders have not had a losing season under McGuire, either overall or in conference play. Tech also went to three straight bowl games from 2022 to 2024, winning the 2022 Texas Bowl over Ole Miss and the 2023 Independence Bowl over Cal.
Furthermore, the Red Raiders have found success in building a program under McGuire, which will only continue to build upon itself as time progresses. The Red Raiders stacked up top-end talent in the transfer portal before the 2025 season, which transformed the defense from one of the worst (34.8 points allowed per game) to one of the best in the country (11.2 points allowed per game).
This is in part due to McGuire's ability to form a staff. Defensive coordinator Shiel Wood has been instrumental in this defensive renaissance, and he was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award as a result. Mack Leftwich has also helped orchestrate one of the best offenses in the country.
This has also led to success in the recruiting game. Tech's 2026 class ranks 19th nationally and first in the Big 12 with multiple cornerstone recruits like five-star tackle Felix Ojo, five-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton, and four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell.
They have also attacked the 2027 class with force, putting together the sixth-best class as things stand while remaining in the running for several top recruits. However, there is still plenty of time left for things to unfold.
With McGuire's future secured, the Red Raiders can continue to build up what he has started in East Texas as Tech looks to compete and dominate in the Big 12 for years to come.
