'This Dude Is Different' — Joey McGuire, Texas Tech GM Shout Out Defensive Star on Social Media
The crown jewel of Texas Tech's coveted 2025 transfer portal class was Stanford edge rusher David Bailey. He was a proven pass-rush winner off the edge but still had areas of needed development, particularly as a run defender. Regardless, he was receiving early-round NFL Draft buzz, and if he landed with the right program, he seemed destined to develop into a top prospect.
According to ESPN's Max Olson, Bailey was set to join the UCLA Bruins before the star defender from Irvine, Calif., received a message from Texas Tech general manager James Blanchard. However, Blanchard and Tech gave Bailey an offer he couldn't refuse, releasing any reservations he may have initially felt.
"I took that call, and, yeah, everything changed for me," Bailey said, according to Olson. He was offered a reported deal worth more than $3 million, which is believed to be the biggest offer for a defensive player in the NIL era.
That move paid off for the Red Raiders, as Bailey has emerged as one of the premier defenders across the country. He ranks fourth among all qualified defensive players (minimum 100 snaps) in PFF grade (92.4), behind only Miami (FL) edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr., Central Michigan edge rusher Michael Heldman, and teammate linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.
Over recent weeks, Rodriguez has earned well-deserved Heisman buzz from both fans, alumni, and the program alike. However, Bailey has been nearly as dominant all season and has an equal claim to transforming Texas Tech's defense into one of the best in the country.
This season, Bailey leads all FBS defenders with 11.5 sacks and 66 pressures, 16 more than any other Power Four player. His 93.1 pass-rush grade is tied for fourth in the country among qualified defenders.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, never shy to shout out his players on social media, made sure to show love to Bailey on X, tweeting, "This dude is different!!! #WreckEm."
Similarly, Blanchard, who had been instrumental in bringing Bailey into the program, chimed in with a one-word repost: "MONSTER."
According to Olson, Blanchard's final plea to Bailey came via text: "David, give me 120 seconds to have a convo with you. If you're not interested after that, I'll leave you alone." Now, through 11 weeks of college football, Bailey is one of the superstars and leaders on a defense that leads the nation in stop rate and has an inside track to the College Football Playoff.
The key to Bailey's development, though, has been his ability as a run defender, which could put him in a position to be a future first-round pick in the NFL Draft. He has recorded a PFF run-defense grade of 74.2 this season — in 2024, it was a 59.3; in 2023, it was a 57.9.
The Red Raiders have had the best run defense in the nation, allowing 73.8 yards per game, and never let Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin establish the run or play-action offense while recording 25 pressures and 16 QB hurries.
Much like the game against Utah, when the defensive line wins its matchup, everything is easier for the team. This has helped lead Texas Tech to an average margin of victory of 33.2 points this season, 26.7 in Big 12 play.
Bailey has recorded a career-high 26 run stops through 10 games, seven more than any other season in his career. When paired with career-best and nation-topping numbers as a pass-rusher, he has become one of the premier defenders in college football.
