Red Raiders Connected to Former Florida Wide Receiver in the Transfer Portal

Texas Tech could be in the market to completely reshape its passing game in 2026. Reports have connected the Red Raiders with former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby and Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller, both of whom are expected to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Now they have been tied to a top transfer wideout from the SEC.

According to multiple reports, Florida wide receiver Eugene "Tre" Wilson III is expected to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, 2026. One program that is expected to be an "early school to watch" is Texas Tech, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

The last time the Red Raiders landed a Florida Gators wide receiver, it resulted in a fruitful union. Texas Tech signed Caleb Douglas during the offseason ahead of the 2024-25 season. He quickly emerged as the team's WR2 in 2024 alongside Josh Kelly before leading the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2025.

Before joining the Red Raiders, Douglas had a limited role in the Gators' offense. He recorded 21 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns. Similarly, Wilson has had limited production during his time in Gainesville, Fla., partly due to his injury history.

Wilson came on strong as a freshman at Florida, putting up 538 yards on 61 receptions and six touchdowns. However, he played just four games in an injury-riddled sophomore year, recording 19 catches, 266 yards, and one touchdown.

Despite playing eight games in 2025, he had similar numbers to his previous abbreviated campaign: 27 receptions, 239 yards, and three scores. Wilson played 313 offensive snaps in 2025, more than in 2024 (183) but fewer than in 2023 (443).

The Red Raiders did not pursue Wilson as a recruit out of high school, where he was nearly a top-100 prospect coming out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Fla. He chose Florida over other top programs like Florida State and Texas A&M.

With offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich extended for multiple seasons, the Red Raiders' offense is built to compete for titles. That could make the transfer portal a critical path to success for Tech. Leftwich and passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach Justin Johnson helped organize an aerial attack that finished inside the top five in scoring.

Tech will have a new-look passing offense in 2026, regardless, as quarterback Behren Morton and wide receivers Douglas and Reggie Virgil are set to graduate and turn their attention toward the 2026 NFL Draft. That is why the Red Raiders have reportedly been in the market for some of the top options available in the transfer portal, including Sorsby, Miller, and Wilson.

Wilson is positionally versatile; he played 140 snaps out wide and 169 snaps in the slot in 2025. Both Douglas and Virgil primarily play outside, but wide receiver Coy Eakin — who is expected to return in 2026 — played primarily out of the slot. However, he was an outside receiver in 2024.

The Red Raiders have proven successful at finding impact transfer portal options, which earned general manager James Blanchard an extension as well. With the success of recent transfer portal additions like Virgil, Howard Sampson, and David Bailey, Texas Tech could be an enticing destination for prospective portal entrants.

