Linebackers Steal the Spotlight as Texas Tech Football Dominates Kansas State
ESPN’s College GameDay wasted no time announcing its return to Lubbock for the first time since 2008, and it came for good reason. The No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders powered their way to a 43–20 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats. It was at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, and they broke a 17-year drought in Manhattan. The win moved Tech to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12, fueled by a relentless defensive display that turned five K-State turnovers into 27 points.
Red Raider Linebackers Spark the Turnaround
Texas Tech’s linebacker trio of John Curry, Jacob Rodriguez, and Ben Roberts stole the show. Those athletes flipped the game’s momentum and shut down any K-State rhythm. Coming into the matchup, Kansas State had been one of the nation’s best at forcing turnovers. But on Saturday, Tech flipped the script.
Jacob Rodriguez set the tone with his trademark Peanut Punch. He forced two fumbles to take the national lead in forced fumbles with seven on the year. Brice Pollock recovered one of them, setting up a Cameron Dickey touchdown to give Tech its first lead at 9–7. J’Koby Williams later turned a Cole Wisniewski recovery into a 41-yard touchdown return. He even stretched the advantage to 19–7 midway through the third quarter.
"These are the best guys I’ve ever been around," Rodriguez said. "The way they played today and flew around taking the ball away. It’s special when you can take five." Curry admitted his scoop-and-score almost slipped away, laughing, "I was really scared that I was not going to pick it up, but Ben kind of gave me an assist."
For Kansas State, quarterback Avery Johnson showed flashes of brilliance despite the loss. But as turnovers piled up and the defense wore down, Tech’s pressure proved too much.
Rodriguez’s Special Homecoming and McGuire’s Tribute
The win held extra meaning for Rodriguez, whose wife, Emma, serves as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot stationed just 17 miles away at Fort Riley. "Even though it’s an away game, it felt like I was in my own home," he said after hosting several teammates the night before.
Head coach Joey McGuire used the victory to honor another connection to Manhattan. He wore a shirt featuring Texas Tech athletic director and former Kansas State linebacker Kirby Hocutt. "It’s been a long time since we’ve beat K-State," McGuire said. "This is how much I care about him, and it’s a huge win for this team."
Now, with College GameDay heading to Lubbock for the first time since that 2008 classic. Linebacker John Curry summed up the excitement best, as he’s ready to make his own GameDay memory. It will be the Red Raiders facing No. 10 BYU next weekend.
