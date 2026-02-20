Meet Trey White, Texas Tech's Next Valuable Edge Rusher Flying Under the Radar

LUBBOCK, Texas — As college football teams continue to navigate an everchanging college football landscape with player movement through the transfer portal, Texas Tech continues to make fans have an investment in the program's new acqusitions.

The Red Raiders' social media team are putting together videos of their incoming transfers, with the latest on dominant EDGE rusher Trey White.

One of the top edge rushers in CFB the last two seasons



I Am: Trey White 🎬@TreyWhite28 | @PlainsCapital pic.twitter.com/vd6VcATRLa — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 19, 2026

White was far from one of the highest rated defensive lineman in the portal this cycle after putting on a pass rushing clinic at San Diego State.

He joins Texas Tech after terrorizing Mountain West Conference backfields for years and finally has an opportunity to prove himself on a national title contender in 2026. Through four seasons, White recorded 129 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, one interception and a forced fumble across four seasons with the Aztecs.

The Red Raiders featured one of the more dominant Big 12 defenses in recent memory built mostly on multi-year veterans and many key transfers. Edge rushers such as David Bailey and Romello Height dominated in 2025 combining for 24.5 sacks on the season along with 31 tackles for loss.

The dynamic duo allowed Texas Tech to rank among the nation's best 41 sacks, which was good for No. 5 nationally.

Scouting Trey White

White’s game is defined by his burst off the edge and relentless motor. At his best, he uses quick hand techniques and sudden leverage to separate from blockers and get into the backfield, ranking among the nation’s most productive pass rushers at the Group of Five level. His ability to generate pressure consistently was recognized nationally, with inclusion on preseason all-star watch lists and conference defensive player of the year discussions.

While not the longest edge defender on the field, White compensates with solid functional strength and balance, allowing him to anchor against the run and finish through contact. His footwork and change-of-direction ability make him effective on twist stunts and stunt exchanges, helping him impact both interior and edge rushing lanes.

At Texas Tech, White projects as an every-down threat who can line up wide on the edge or stand up in subpackage fronts. As a veteran with four years of collegiate experience, he also brings leadership and a winning mentality to a defensive unit seeking to sustain its recent success.

White possesses a high motor defensively and has the football smarts to go along with it. He maintains lane integrity but also understands how to force quarterbacks out of their comfort zone. When called upon, he can bring boom in tackling anyone in front on him with authority.

Defensive coordinator Shiel Wood's scheme focuses on attacking the ball with speed and physicality. With better talent to complement White across the board it comes as a no brainer that he will be a difference maker and a portal addition many teams wish they had pursued more during the offseason.

The Red Radiers defensive front will look vastly different than last season although some key pieces return for next season. White will be joined by other impact transfers such as Mateen Ibirogba, Adam Trick, Austin Romaine, JoJo Johnson, Bryce Bulter and many others who will solidify Tech as a national title contender next season.

More From Texas Tech On SI