National Polls See Red Raiders Continue To Climb Ahead of Week 8
The Texas Tech Red Raiders football team is now comfortably inside the top 10 after opening the season just inside the top 25. Their 6-0 start is the program's best in over a decade, with a 3-0 record in conference competition.
Texas Tech benefited again from some top teams losing in Week 7, while they secured a 42-17 win over Kansas. In the AP Poll, the Red Raiders are now ranked seventh. They are also ranked eighth in the Coaches Poll.
The Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners suffered losses on Saturday, Oct. 11, dropping from Nos. 3 and 6 to Nos. 8 and 14, respectively.
With a dominant game on the ground, the Red Raiders powered past the Jayhawks, amassing 372 rushing yards on 40 carries against a vulnerable Kansas front. Tech averaged 9.3 yards per carry and scored four touchdowns on the ground from distances of 71, 55, 20, and 10 yards.
The big game from Cameron Dickey was critical after quarterback Behren Morton left the contest early due to an ankle injury. He threw just 12 passes before leaving, completing seven for 91 yards and a touchdown to Terrence Carter Jr. Backup quarterback Will Hammond struggled in his place in the passing game but scored twice on the ground.
While Morton's status for Week 8 is uncertain, so is the man under center for their next opponent. Texas Tech travels to Tempe, Ariz., to take on Arizona State at Sun Devils Stadium. After being ranked heading into Week 7, the Sun Devils dropped out of the top 25 with a loss to Utah.
However, it came without starting quarterback Sam Leavitt. He was ruled out with an undisclosed injury, setting up veteran Jeff Sims to start. The Sun Devils lost 42-10, outpaced by the Utes in nearly every aspect (3.3 vs. 7.5 yards per play).
The Utes are one of four Big 12 teams that are currently ranked, jumping back into the top 25 after their win. They rank 23rd, one spot ahead of the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are ranked for the first time this season. The BYU Cougars are ranked 15th; they travel to Lubbock, Texas, on Nov. 8.
While Arizona State did fall out of the top 25 with a loss to a Utah squad that Texas Tech beat by 24, that does not mean the Sun Devils will be an easy out. If Leavitt can return, he and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson should be a handful for the Red Raiders' defense.
ASU was ranked No. 11 entering the season after winning the Big 12 and earning a College Football Playoff berth in 2024. With losses to Mississippi State and Utah, they sit at 4-2 (2-1) this season. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 18.