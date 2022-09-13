Report: Chiefs Star To Get X-Rays After Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will get X-rays on his left wrist after Sunday’s game with Arizona, according to CBS Sports.

Mahomes, the former Red Raiders quarterback who was making his 2022 regular-season debut with the Chiefs against the Cardinals, had his left wrist heavily taped early in the game. Several social media users posted still photos of the taping of Mahomes’ wrist.

Mahomes continued to play despite the tape and he led the Chiefs to touchdown drives on each of their first three possessions.

Mahomes’ first touchdown pass was to tight end Travis Kelce. The 9-yard scoring pass finished off a 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to give Kansas City a 7-0 lead.

On the following possession, Mahomes hit running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on a 3-yard touchdown pass, which wrapped up a seven-play, 66-yard drive to give the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.

The Cardinals — who are coached by Mahomes’ former college coach, Kliff Kingsbury — answered with a James Conner 2-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. But Mahomes and the Chiefs answered right back with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with the Chiefs going for it on fourth down.

Mahomes hit Edwards-Helaire again, this time a 4-yarder, to give Arizona a 20-7 lead.

Mahomes became the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least three touchdown passes in five straight season openers.

