Patrick Mahomes to Be Inducted Into Texas Tech’s Ring of Honor

Texas Tech announced Saturday it is inducting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the school’s Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt noted Mahomes will be honored when Texas Tech plays Baylor on Oct. 29, the weekend the Chiefs are on a bye.

“When you look at the face of the NFL, that is Patrick Mahomes,” Hocutt said in a statement. “Patrick’s accomplishments at Texas Tech are well-documented with his success as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history. Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but he’s, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university. We are excited to welcome home Patrick and his family later this fall to see his name formally honored inside Jones AT&T Stadium.”

Mahomes will become the eighth member of the football team’s ring of honor following a unanimous vote from the ring of honor committee. He also becomes the first quarterback to receive the honor

The school made the announcement with a video on social media featuring Mahomes’s wife, parents and former coach, Kliff Kingsbury.

“I can’t think of anybody in the history of the school that has brought more positive attention to the university,” Kingsbury said in the video. “Whether it’s on the field, in the community , in the interviews, the way he handles himself, the way he treats people. I know, speaking for myself and anybody else that’s ever worn the red flag, there’s a real sense of pride when you watch him.”

From 2014 to ’16 Mahomes put up huge numbers for the Red Raiders with 11,252 passing yards and 93 touchdowns in 32 games. He also holds the record for most passing yards in a single game with 734, tied with former Washington State quarterback Connor Halliday.

Since leaving college, Mahomes has become a superstar, winning an MVP and a Super Bowl within his first three seasons in the NFL.

